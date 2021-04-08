Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against FibroGen Inc.

MILWAUKEE, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Fibrogen may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation https://www.ademilaw.com/case/fibrogen-inc

The investigation focuses on whether Fibrogen properly disclosed the data underlying the safety of Fibrogen's proposed anemia drug, roxadustat, in its Phase 3 application with the FDA. On April 6, FibroGen admitted to presenting roxadustat data manipulated to make the anemia drug look safer than it is. Fribrogen acknowledged that it had changed parameters used to analyze heart safety data for roxadustat in patients with anemia from chronic kidney disease. The false criteria yielded more flattering data, which FibroGen first made public in 2019. Fibrogen said it was conducting an "internal review to ensure such issues do not occur in the future."

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

