Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether Destination XL Group Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ademi Firm is investigating DXL (Nasdaq: DXLG) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with FullBeauty Brands Inc..

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information

In the transaction, DXL shareholders will own 45% of the merged entity. DXL insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for DXL by imposing a significant penalty if DXL accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the DXL board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights.

