Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against ICON plc

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against ICON (NASDAQ: ICLR). The investigation results from inaccurate statements ICON may have made regarding its financial statements, business operations and prospects.

The investigation focuses on potential revenue recognition issues from 2023 to 2025 and disclosures regarding ICON's internal controls. ICON says it may have overstated revenue in fiscal years 2023 and 2024. ICON has withdrawn its earnings guidance for 2025.

