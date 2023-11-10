Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Inspired (NASDAQ: INSE). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Inspired may have made regarding its accounting, business operations and prospects.

The investigation focuses on Inspired's disclosure that its audited consolidated financial statements for financial periods commencing January 1, 2021 contained accounting errors. Specifically, the accounting errors related to Inspired's accounting policies for capitalizing software development costs. The errors related primarily to the application of the relevant accounting standards to projects, including the timing of capitalization with respect to software development projects and the nature of costs eligible for capitalization.

