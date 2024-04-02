Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Morphic Holding, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Morphic (NASDAQ: MORF). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Morphic may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

The investigation focuses on Morphic's representations regarding its Phase 2a trial for MORF-057 proposed to be used in the treatment of severely active ulcerative colitis. In September 2023, Morphic announced that endoscopic improvement was achieved in 25.7% of patients in the trial at week 12, which was a lower rate than on other ulcerative colitis trials from competitors. These other trials typically found that the rate of endoscopic improvement was higher than the rate of clinical remission.

