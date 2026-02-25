Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against ODDITY Tech Ltd.

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against ODDITY (NASDAQ: ODD). The investigation results from inaccurate statements ODDITY may have made regarding its financial statements, business operations and prospects.

Click here to join our investigation or to obtain additional information, or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether ODDITY had adequate controls and systems in place to track the strategies and activities of a key ad partner, which may have diverted ODDITY's campaigns into "lower quality auctions at abnormally high costs," resulting in significant increases in the cost of new user acquisitions.

