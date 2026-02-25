Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against ODDITY Tech Ltd.

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against ODDITY (NASDAQ: ODD). The investigation results from inaccurate statements ODDITY may have made regarding its financial statements, business operations and prospects.

Click here to join our investigation or to obtain additional information, or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether ODDITY had adequate controls and systems in place to track the strategies and activities of a key ad partner, which may have diverted ODDITY's campaigns into "lower quality auctions at abnormally high costs," resulting in significant increases in the cost of new user acquisitions.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

3620 East Layton Ave.

Cudahy, WI 53110

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

www.ademilaw.com

SOURCE Ademi LLP