Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Orthofix Medical Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Orthofix (NASDAQ: OFIX). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Orthofix may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/orthofix-medical-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on Orthofix's disclosures that an investigation conducted by independent outside legal counsel and directed and overseen by the Company's independent directors concluded that each of executive officers Keith Valentine, Chief Executive Officer, John Bostjancic, Chief Financial Officer, and Patrick Keran, Chief Legal Officer, engaged in repeated inappropriate and offensive conduct that violated multiple code of conduct requirements and was inconsistent with the Company's values and culture. Each of these executive officers was terminated for cause.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, https://www.ademilaw.com/case/orthofix-medical-inc.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

3620 East Layton Ave.

Cudahy, WI 53110

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

www.ademilaw.com

SOURCE Ademi LLP