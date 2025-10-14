Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether Astria Therapeutics Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

Oct 14, 2025, 11:25 ET

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ademi Firm is investigating Astria (NASDAQ: ATXS) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with BioCryst.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Shareholders of Astria will receive $13.00 per share in a combination of cash and stock ($8.55 in cash and 0.59 shares of BioCryst common stock per share), representing an enterprise value of approximately $700 million and aggregate equity value of $920 million. Astria insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Astria by imposing a significant penalty if Astria accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Astria board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Ademi & Fruchter LLP                                 
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

