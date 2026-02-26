Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ: PRCT). The investigation results from inaccurate statements PROCEPT BioRobotics may have made regarding its financial statements, business operations and prospects.

The investigation focuses on whether PROCEPT BioRobotics' disclosures with respect to the sales processes and inventory of its disposable handpieces used with its aquablation technology were accurate. Significant portions of the sales of such handpieces were depended upon quarter end promotional discounts, which PROCEPT BioRobotics has discontinued. As a result, PROCEPT BioRobotics has reported quarterly revenue 19% below forecasts and annual sales guidance for 2026 of 5% below expectations.

