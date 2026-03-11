Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether UniFirst Corporation is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating UniFirst (NYSE: UNF) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Universal Health Services.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, UniFirst stockholders will receive $155.00 in cash and 0.7720 shares of Cintas stock for each UniFirst share owned, based on Cintas' closing price of $200.77 on March 9, 2026. The transaction is valued at approximately $5.5 billion

UniFirst insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for UniFirst by imposing a significant penalty if UniFirst accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the UniFirst board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

