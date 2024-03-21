Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Shoals (Nasdaq: SHLS). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Shoals may have made regarding its accounting, business operations and prospects.

The investigation focuses Shoals' representations regarding its quality and internal controls with respect to certain wire products and insulation (plastic coating around the wire), which were incorrectly applied, causing the insulation to shrink over time. The warranty costs of these failures could approach approximately $185 million.

