Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Tennant Company

Feb 26, 2026, 09:54 ET

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Tennant (NYSE: TNC). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Tennant may have made regarding its financial statements, business operations and prospects.

Click here to join our investigation or to obtain additional information, or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on disclosures Tennant made with respect to its new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system introduced during the fourth quarter, causing Tennant to experience "production disruptions during the North America ERP transition." Tennant reported that "the transition introduced unexpected challenges that constrained operating capacity."

