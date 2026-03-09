Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether Lisata Therapeutics Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Lisata (NASDAQ: LSTA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Kuva Labs Inc.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, Lisata stockholders will receive $5.00 per share in cash plus one contingent value right per share. The contingent value right entitles shareholders to receive an additional $1.00 per share if a New Drug Application for certepetide is filed or accepted for review by the FDA or similar governmental authority within seven years of closing.

Lisata insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Lisata by imposing a significant penalty if Lisata accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Lisata board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP