Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against The Chemours Company

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Chemours (NYSE: CC). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Chemours may have made regarding its accounting, business operations and prospects.

The investigation focuses Chemours' determination of material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting. To address these concerns, the Chemours' board has placed President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Newman, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Lock and Vice President, Controller and Principal Accounting Officer Camela Wisel on administrative leave pending internal investigations.

