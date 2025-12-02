Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm continues to investigate whether Comerica Incorporated is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ademi Firm continues to investigate Comerica (NYSE: CMA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Fifth Third.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Shareholders of Comerica will receive 01.8663 Fifth Third shares for each Comerica share, representing $82.88 per share as of Fifth Third's closing stock price on October 3, 2025. At close, Fifth Third shareholders will own approximately 73% and Comerica shareholders will own approximately 27% of the combined company.

Comerica insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Comerica by imposing a significant penalty if Comerica accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Comerica board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

