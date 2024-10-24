Adena Health taking perinatal care to an advanced level

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to the birth of a child, families want to know they are getting the highest quality care possible.

Clinicians and staff of the Women and Children's department at Adena Regional Medical Center (ARMC) in Chillicothe, Ohio are committed to providing that level of care. Recently, their efforts were recognized with The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe, quality patient care.

Perinatal care encompasses all care provided to women before, during, and after giving birth, including that provided to the newborn child. ARMC previously held a perinatal care certification from The Joint Commission recognizing the quality of that care, with this advanced certification being a new designation for the hospital. The honor was awarded following a rigorous review of the hospital's compliance with related certification standards.

"This is something we chose to pursue," said Jamie Arledge, director of nursing at ARMC. "We know The Joint Commission sets high standards in order to meet the qualifications to achieve this designation, and it is a process that we put ourselves through because we want to provide that best level and highest quality of care for our patients."

The Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. Reviewers conducted on-site observations and interviews as part of the process in determining whether to award the designation. The standards and guidelines used are set for managing and monitoring aspects of perinatal care that are critical to improving and maintaining the health of newborns and their mothers.

"The Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care recognizes health care organizations committed to striving for excellence and fostering continuous improvement in patient safety and quality of care," said Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of accreditation and certification operations and chief nursing officer for The Joint Commission. "We commend Adena Regional Medical Center for using The Joint Commission certification process."

Arledge said the decision to do what was necessary to navigate the rigorous process involved with certification signifies the depth of commitment Adena's clinicians and caregivers have for the families they serve.

"Obtaining this Gold Seal of Approval is a sign to the community that here at Adena, we are committed to the highest standards of quality and patient safety and we do that through following evidence-based practices and continuous process improvements," Arledge said.

Adena Health

Adena Health is an independent, not-for-profit and locally governed health care organization delivering on its mission, "called to serve our communities," for more than 125 years. A regional economic catalyst, Adena Health is composed of more than 4,200 employees – including more than 200 physicians and 150 advanced practice providers. With hospitals containing a total of 341 beds, regional health centers, emergency and urgent care services, and primary and specialty care practices, Adena Health serves more than 400,000 residents across nine counties in south central and southern Ohio through its network of more than 40 locations. Its hospitals include the 266-bed Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe and three 25-bed critical access hospitals—Adena Fayette Medical Center in Washington Court House; Adena Greenfield Medical Center in Greenfield; and Adena Pike Medical Center in Waverly. Adena Health specialty services include orthopedics and sports medicine, heart and vascular care, pediatric and women's health, and oncology services.

