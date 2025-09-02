Adena cardiologist recognized internationally as one of interventional cardiology's "30 in Their 30s"

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adena Heart and Vascular Institute interventional cardiologist Hafeez Hassan, MD has been named to the prestigious "30 in Their 30s" list by the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (SCAI).

This global honor recognizes early-career interventional cardiologists who are demonstrating exceptional clinical excellence, leadership, and a commitment to advancing patient care. Dr. Hassan was selected from a competitive pool of physicians from across the United States and abroad.

"Being recognized by SCAI is both humbling and motivating," said Dr. Hassan. "It's an honor to bring international recognition to the work we're doing here in southern Ohio at Adena Heart and Vascular Institute and a reminder of the responsibility we have to deliver the very best care to our patients every day."

Delivering advanced care close to home

Dr. Hassan trained at nationally ranked institutions including Mount Sinai, Einstein Medical Center, and Case Western Reserve University, bringing advanced expertise in high-risk coronary and peripheral vascular interventions and limb salvage to Adena when joining in 2021. He also launched Adena's acute pulmonary embolism program, enabling rapid diagnosis and treatment of life-threatening cases, a critical advancement for patients in rural communities where travel to large academic centers can cost precious minutes in a cardiac emergency.

"Access to advanced cardiovascular care should not be limited by geography," Dr. Hassan said. "I want patients in southern Ohio to know they can receive the same high-quality treatment here at Adena and close to their homes as they would in any major city hospital."

He emphasized that serving a rural community drives his work. "I grew up in a small town, and I understand the challenges patients face when specialized care is far away," Dr. Hassan said. "Performing over 500 procedures a year here, I see firsthand how crucial it is to bring advanced heart care to communities like ours."

Patients who experienced the difference

The impact of that commitment can be seen in the lives of the people Dr. Hassan has treated.

When Bernice Alexander, of Cincinnati, suffered a severe heart attack while attending the Circleville Pumpkin Show, she was rushed to Adena for emergency care. "The local community is very fortunate to have physicians such as Dr. Hassan and the skilled professional nurses and staff at Adena available close to home for those times when the unexpected happens," she said.

Jesse Patterson, of New Holland, was facing a massive heart attack when he first met Dr. Hassan. "I felt like he was the best doctor in the world," Patterson recalled. "I had a lot of confidence in him."

And for Kevin O'Leary, of Chillicothe, Dr. Hassan's skill proved lifesaving after a heart attack struck while he was mowing his lawn. "I say if you have heart issues, go to Adena," O'Leary said simply.

Dr. Hassan describes his approach to patient care: "They're trusting me with their hearts," he said. "That's not just a procedure, it's a relationship."

Shaping the future of heart care

With more than 120 peer-reviewed publications, Dr. Hassan is also helping shape the future of cardiovascular medicine on a national level. He currently serves on the SCAI Vascular Disease Council through 2027 and has earned recognition for his leadership in interventional cardiology.

But for Dr. Hassan, the true measure of success is in the lives saved and the trust built with patients. "Every time I see a patient walk out of the hospital who might not have made it otherwise, it reaffirms why I chose this field," he said.

Advanced heart care, close to you

Whether it's a routine check-up or a life-saving intervention, Dr. Hassan and the Adena Heart and Vascular Institute team bring advanced heart treatment and care to their local communities. "Patients shouldn't have to travel hours for care that can save their life," Dr. Hassan said. "We're here, ready to provide the very best care, close to home."

Get to know Dr. Hassan and what drives his passion for heart care at Adena.org/Faces.

Adena Health

Adena Health is an independent, not-for-profit health care system committed to its mission of being "called to serve our communities." For 130 years, Adena has provided high-quality, compassionate care to more than 368,000 residents across nine counties in south central and southern Ohio. The organization operates four hospitals with a total of 341 beds and employs over 3,300 individuals, including more than 400 physicians and advanced practice providers, through a network of over 40 locations. Adena offers a full range of services, including emergency and urgent care, primary and specialty care, and advanced specialties in orthopedics and sports medicine, heart and vascular care, oncology, pediatrics, and women's health. For more information, visit Adena.org.

