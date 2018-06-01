Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Pipeline Analysis 2018: Focusing on Clinical Trials and Results, Drug Profiling, Patents, Collaborations, and Other Recent Developments

Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Pipeline Analysis 2018 - Focusing on Clinical Trials and Results, Drug Profiling, Patents, Collaborations, and Other Developments.



Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Pipeline Analysis report covers more than 10 drugs currently in different phases of development. Adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) is a rare form of adenocarcinoma which occurs in the secretory glands, most common ones include the major and minor salivary glands of neck and head. It can occur in other locations of the body as well. This is due to the reason that the carcinoma travels through nerves and may lead to pain or nerve paralysis. The exact cause of ACC is however unknown and is not caused by the inheritance. Treatment includes chemotherapy, radiation or surgery depending on the condition of the patient.



The report provides Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma treatment drugs by company, phases of development including products in early discovery stage and NDA filing, molecule type, route of administration and region. The report will help to evaluate the collaboration, in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities, formulating business development strategies and tracking the activities of the key market players.



Epidemiology, major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Lilly USA, LLC, Celgene Corporation and Eisai Inc. among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope

1.2.1. Analysis by Company

1.2.2. Analysis by Phase

1.2.3. By Molecule Type

1.2.4. By region



2. Disease Overview

2.1.1. Introduction

2.1.2. Classification

2.1.3. Symptoms

2.1.4. Causes

2.1.5. Diagnoses

2.1.6. Treatment

2.1.7. Epidemiology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Pipeline Analysis/Outlook

5.1. Analysis by Company

5.2. Analysis by Phase

5.2.1. Phase of Development

5.2.1.1. Introduction

5.2.1.1.1. Drug Profiling

Drug Name

Generic Name

Synonyms

Company

Collaborator

Route of administration

Target

Mechanism of Action

Technology

Molecule type

CAS Number

Weight

Chemical Formula

IUPAC name

ATC code

5.2.1.1.2. Strategic Developments

5.2.1.1.3. Clinical trials

5.2.1.1.4. Clinical trial results

5.2.1.1.5. Patents

5.2.1.1.6. Technology

5.2.2. Comparative Analysis for Trials by Phase (Pie, Bar graph)

5.3. By Molecule type

5.4. Analysis by Region



6. Company Profiling



Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Eisai Inc.

Bayer AG

Celgene Corporation

CureVac AG

CELLESTIA BIOTECH SA

Boston Biomedical

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Lilly USA , LLC

, LLC Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

