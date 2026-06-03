ADEO Partners with Kong to Scale GenAI Adoption

Kong will help ADEO bridge API management and AI connectivity within a single platform

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Inc., a leading developer of API and AI connectivity technologies, today announced that ADEO, the global leader in Europe in home improvement, has selected Kong to help scale its generative AI adoption by accelerating enterprise-grade governance, observability, and data security. ADEO will use Kong AI Gateway as a centralized control plane for its large language model (LLM) traffic, providing standardized access across multiple provider models with compliance management, security, advance monitoring, and observability, as well as semantic caching capabilities for efficient token and cost optimization.

Over the past few years, ADEO has driven significant digital transformation across its e-commerce, in-store systems, and supply chain platforms, while also building a strong API foundation, supported by Kong. As GenAI initiatives began expanding across the company, teams started developing new use cases and interacting with multiple LLM providers. As those initiatives scaled globally, ADEO wanted to ensure that governance, security, and observability could evolve at the same pace as AI adoption.

"We needed to tackle a double challenge: maintaining a consistent service level with all our partners and adopting a multi-provider approach for our AI solutions to enable innovation and avoid dependency. With the support of Kong AI Gateway, we apply mature API governance practices to the emerging world of LLMs, thus ensuring we can scale and control our AI use, while achieving our innovation goals," said Gwendal Yviquel, Group Project Manager of AI Capabilities at ADEO.

With the support of Kong AI Gateway, ADEO has designed its architectural tier in front of LLM providers. This helps establish a consistent control point to standardize access, enforce security and compliance policies, optimize costly token consumption, and gain end-to-end visibility across AI interactions.

"We're proud to partner with ADEO as they multiply and industrialize their AI services on a global scale," said Marco Palladino, CTO and Co-Founder at Kong. "By investing in AI governance and connectivity, ADEO is building the technological foundations needed to deploy AI securely, reliably, and in a cost effective way."

Through its partnership with Kong, ADEO plans to:

Avoid LLM vendor lock-in , operating in a multi-provider model by design by decoupling AI consumers from underlying LLM providers.

, operating in a multi-provider model by design by decoupling AI consumers from underlying LLM providers. Scale its AI strategy without disrupting applications, enabling teams to seamlessly switch workloads from public LLM APIs to privately hosted models or rebalance usage across providers, while preserving the same APIs, contracts, and governance rules.

without disrupting applications, enabling teams to seamlessly switch workloads from public LLM APIs to privately hosted models or rebalance usage across providers, while preserving the same APIs, contracts, and governance rules. Ensure long-term flexibility through an API-first abstraction as performance, cost, sovereignty, or regulatory constraints evolve.

through an API-first abstraction as performance, cost, sovereignty, or regulatory constraints evolve. Structure AI assets the same way as APIs with clear ownership, documentation, lifecycle management, and consumption tracking.

To learn more about Kong AI Gateway, visit konghq.com/products/kong-ai-gateway.

About Kong Inc.

Kong Inc., a leading developer of API and AI connectivity technologies, is building the connectivity layer of AI. Trusted by the Fortune 500® and AI-native startups alike, Kong's unified API and AI platform enables organizations to secure, manage, accelerate, govern, and monetize the flow of intelligence across APIs and AI traffic — on any model, any cloud. For more information, visit www.konghq.com.

About ADEO

ADEO brings together an ecosystem of companies (Leroy Merlin, Weldom, Kbane, St Maclou, Bricocenter, and "M" retail for pros) dedicated to home improvement.

ADEO is the leader in Europe and the 3rd largest player worldwide in the home improvement and DIY market, with a turnover of €32.7 billion including tax in 2025.

Thanks to its network of 1,300 points of sales, marketplaces and partners, ADEO distributes its solutions for positive housing across 4 continents and is the only player in its market with such an international presence.

Every day, its 115,000 employees propose products and solutions in-stores and online, to support projects of inhabitants or professionals. Living in a healthy, economical and comfortable environment is essential to the well-being of people all life long, and all over the world.

Housing is first and foremost a local issue, which is why each ADEO Company is responsible for its social, economic and environmental choices in each country, while respecting local cultures, and with the strength of our shared assets.

SOURCE Kong Inc.