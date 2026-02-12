Adept Materials Launches Lilypad, Humidity-Regulating Paint That Puts Walls to Work

Lilypad tackles the multi-billion-dollar moisture control problem with paint that naturally manages indoor humidity

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adept Materials today announced the launch of Lilypad™, a humidity-regulating paint and primer system designed to reduce moisture-related risks in homes. Born from a physics research lab at Brown University, Lilypad automatically absorbs, stores, and releases water vapor to manage everyday interior moisture and help maintain balanced indoor conditions, no appliances or electricity required. Its patented technology transforms walls into active regulators, helping address the pervasive moisture problems that impact 47% of U.S. homes and cost billions of dollars each year.

Lilypad Paint has a premium finish and also functions as a desiccant, pulling water vapor out of the air when humidity rises. A gallon can absorb about 13 ounces of vapor, roughly what a hot shower produces. As the air dries, that stored moisture slowly evaporates back into the room, smoothing out humidity swings. Lilypad Primer completes the system by acting as a humidity-responsive gate, closing as the air dries to keep the vapor out of the wall.

"Our vision is a smart home that doesn't need complex sensors, wires, or electricity to function," said Derek Stein, founder and CEO of Adept Materials. "By embedding intelligence into the materials themselves, we enable walls to respond to the environment. Lilypad's Vaporwisp™ technology takes its cue from how plants naturally manage water. It automatically regulates humidity and temperature, even when the power goes out."

Lilypad is the first commercial product built on Vaporwisp, a material technology that enables new, physics-based capabilities for moisture management. In controlled tests simulating a typical shower, Lilypad kept peak humidity about 15 percent lower than standard paint. High humidity is well known to contribute to damp surfaces and conditions where mold can thrive, so keeping peaks lower can help limit the severity of moisture swings from everyday activities.

In the United States, nearly half of all homes experience persistent dampness and mold, conditions that are associated with a 30% to 50% increase in respiratory illness and asthma, costing the U.S. economy more than $22 billion annually. Lilypad gives homeowners, property managers and developers an accessible way to upgrade buildings and help reduce moisture-related risks without costly new mechanical systems.

For developers and builders, unmanaged moisture is not just a health issue, but a growing financial and legal risk. Moisture is a frequent source of complaints, callbacks and litigation for developers, and moisture-related insurance claims are estimated to cost existing homes and businesses $13 billion each year. Even new, modern homes are at risk. Moisture control is increasingly challenging for tighter, more energy-efficient buildings. Without air-conditioning running, moisture becomes trapped.

Two of the nation's largest homebuilders, D.R. Horton and PulteGroup, are investors in Adept Materials and plan to use Lilypad in upcoming projects.

"D.R. Horton is committed to delivering quality homes across our footprint. Moisture management is an essential focus in the construction process, and Lilypad paint is expected to enhance our approach with a solution that provides greater durability, efficiency and peace of mind for our homebuyers," said Brad Conlon, SVP Business Development at D.R. Horton. "Lilypad is another tool in D.R. Horton's toolbox to continue delivering long-term value for our homebuyers."

"We're always looking for innovations that go above and beyond for our buyers. Lilypad integrates seamlessly into our building process while enhancing indoor air quality and comfort," said Brian Jamison, National VP of Strategic Sourcing and Procurement at PulteGroup. "It's practical innovation that helps us deliver healthier, more comfortable homes."

Energy efficiency is on nearly every homeowner and homebuilder's mind. Air conditioning systems consume roughly 12% of all electricity produced in U.S. households and cost homeowners $29 billion annually. Managing humidity can account for up to 40% of total air-conditioning energy use in humid climates, and studies done in collaboration with the US Department of Energy predict that a home painted with Lilypad could reduce annual HVAC energy use by up to 10%. This means widespread adoption of Lilypad could deliver over a billion dollars in energy savings each year.

Lilypad was developed in the U.S. and formulated to meet the highest standards for indoor air quality and environmental responsibility. Lilypad products are free from Red List chemicals, are formulated to meet California's strictest VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) standards, and the Primer and Matte Paint are already GreenWise™ Certified. Independent testing by the Coatings Research Group confirms Lilypad performs as a premium interior paint across all standard metrics, including adhesion, scrub resistance, and stain resistance.

Lilypad is now available in Perfect White, with additional colors planned for future release. The Lilypad Paint & Primer kit is available exclusively at lilypadpaint.com.

About Adept Materials

Adept Materials is an advanced materials company on a mission to improve the health, durability and energy efficiency of the built environment. Founded by Brown University physicist Dr. Derek Stein, Adept is commercializing Vaporwisp™ material technology that advances moisture, humidity, and thermal management. Lilypad Paint & Primer is the first product engineered with Vaporwisp to reduce moisture-related risks in homes. For more information, visit adeptmaterials.com.

About Lilypad

Lilypad Paint & Primer puts walls to work. Formulated with Vaporwisp™ technology, Lilypad automatically regulates indoor humidity to reduce moisture-related risks in homes. Lilypad absorbs water vapor when humidity spikes and releases it as conditions normalize. Lilypad was born from a physics research lab at Brown University and is backed by two of the nation's largest homebuilders. Learn more at lilypadpaint.com and @uselilypad.

