Adeptia Unveils New Accelerator Packs, Starting with Group Health Insurance, to Simplify and Speed Data Operations

Purpose-built solutions for employee enrollment, evidence of insurability (EOI) processing, and carrier switchover reduce manual work and errors and speed group health and life onboarding

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming off the successful launch of its new Adeptia Automate platform in late September, Adeptia, the leader in intelligent data automation™, today announced it is packaging its proven data best practices, built over 25 years solving first-mile data challenges for customers across industries, to empower organizations with proven solutions for their most challenging use cases. The Accelerator packs combine proven data models, validation rules, and end-to-end workflows to help organizations implement intelligent data automation faster, especially across areas where data variability and complexity have historically slowed progress.

Adeptia Automate transforms disconnected, inconsistent First-Mile Data™ into actionable intelligence. The first three accelerator packs are designed to address the most common, complex, and costly data workflows in employee benefits, including enrollment, Evidence of Insurability (EOI) processing, and carrier switchover. Group health and life insurers, and benefits administration providers, will now have access to turnkey solutions to eliminate data bottlenecks and accelerate time-to-revenue.

Employee Enrollment Accelerator

The Employee Enrollment Accelerator automates the intake and processing of employee census and election data – often delivered in messy, inconsistent formats – from employers, brokers, payroll vendors, and other partners, resulting in dramatically faster onboarding, fewer errors, and clear visibility across the entire enrollment workflow for all internal stakeholders.

Evidence of Insurability (EOI) Accelerator

The EOI Accelerator streamlines how health plans collect, standardize, and validate medical questionnaires and health information, helping insurers reduce cycle times, minimize risk, and offer a smoother experience for members and employers.

Health Plan Carrier Switchover Accelerator

Bringing on a new employer group typically requires extensive manual work to consolidate and reconcile data from competing carriers. The Carrier Switchover Accelerator eliminates this friction by ingesting, normalizing, and validating census and plan selection data to streamline customer onboarding, reduce administrative overhead, and accelerate revenue recognition.

"Most health insurers and benefits administrators are still wrestling with spreadsheets, PDFs, and inconsistent data formats that don't work for complex workflows," said Charles Nardi, CEO of Adeptia. "We have designed these accelerator packs to give organizations a far faster and more reliable way to operationalize their data, reduce onboarding delays, and deliver better experiences to employers and members."

The Employee Enrollment, Evidence of Insurability, and Health Plan Carrier Switchover accelerators are now available as turnkey packs for the Adeptia Automate platform. For more information on Adeptia and its Accelerator Packs, visit https://www.adeptia.com .

