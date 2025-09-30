Announcing the New Adeptia Automate - Smarter and Faster Data Automation Is Here

With AI-powered data mapping and an intuitive design, Adeptia Automate makes managing and moving complex enterprise data faster, easier, and code-free

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adeptia , the AI-powered intelligent data automation™ company, today announced a rebrand of its flagship Connect platform as Adeptia Automate. With new, powerful, AI-enhanced capabilities, the end-to-end data platform helps data experts and business users manage First-Mile Data™ with greater speed, control, and ease. Adeptia Automate pairs AI-guided data mapping with a modern UX and scalable and flexible architecture to turn disconnected data into actionable intelligence, helping modern enterprises eliminate IT bottlenecks, speed up partner onboarding, and boost enterprise efficiency.

The latest release of Adeptia's intelligent data platform delivers measurable impact for both business and technical users:

Adeptia Automate turns disconnected data into actionable intelligence. Post this

Enhanced Usability Smarter and cleaner UX makes navigation intuitive and faster AI-Powered mapping co-pilot and AI business rules accelerate user productivity without the need to code

Enterprise-Grade Scalability – Includes simplified product deployment and added support for Amazon EKS and OpenShift ARO, alongside existing support for Azure EKS and on-prem deployments

Frictionless Operations – Handling high data volumes and burst periods with rate limiting support, standard OAuth authentication and flexible control over database manipulation language

Increased Data Governance – Including HIPAA, SOC 2, and ISO/IEC 27001 compliance

"Enterprises have been stuck wrestling with messy, external data for far too long. Adeptia Automate is the robust platform they've been waiting for," said Charles Nardi, CEO of Adeptia. "By putting code-free, powerful new features and use case accelerators into the hands of business and IT users, we're transforming the First-Mile Data challenge into a competitive advantage for enterprises, accelerating time to revenue, streamlining operations, and driving growth at scale."

Adeptia Automate extends Adeptia's Intelligent Data Automation™ capabilities to fix the First-Mile Data problem—the messy, external data that enters the enterprise and slows down critical business processes. By automating the first mile, Adeptia empowers business and technical users alike to accelerate integrations, reduce costs, and drive enterprise-wide efficiency.

For more information on Adeptia Automate, visit https://www.adeptia.com .

About Adeptia

Adeptia is the intelligent data automation company that helps enterprises manage first-mile data – at scale – to power smarter business operations. Its AI-powered connectivity platform, Adeptia Connect, makes data universally available throughout the enterprise, supporting faster time to revenue, better decision-making, and alignment of business goals and operations. Trusted by hundreds of organizations worldwide, Adeptia makes data integration – from any source – easy and cost-effective. Learn more at https://www.adeptia.com .

Media Contact

Colleen Martin

Zer0 to 5ive (for Adeptia)

[email protected]

SOURCE Adeptia Inc.