PARIS, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning French author and comedy artist Zoé Mahfouz invites readers into the wonderfully absurd world of ADHD in D Minor: A Collection of Short Stories, now available on Amazon. Blending sharp satire, pop culture riffs, and a neurodivergent perspective, Zoé Mahfouz proves that ADHD has never been so French — or so funny.

ADHD in D Minor: A Collection of Short Stories (North Meridian Press) by Zoé Mahfouz

Praised with a 5-star review from Reader Views, the collection has been called "truly perfect for those who are neurodivergent…amusing, cynical, and refreshing in a very modern way," highlighting Zoé Mahfouz's keen comedic timing and unapologetic wit.

Have you ever wondered why Sonic the Hedgehog is blue or how to tame wild donkeys without falling into Parisian pigeonholes? Zoé Mahfouz will guide you through these mysteries while protecting the weak and defenseless, from a mischievous mouse to an unsuspecting Legionella bacteria. She might start a sentence with "I miss the Nazi boat." For those curious about pop culture, the collection's final story is a bold, comedic love letter to Seth MacFarlane and yes, Zoé Mahfouz actually sent it to him.

Zoé Mahfouz brings decades of professional training to the collection, with experience ranging from doing 12 takes of eating a burger in a Burger King commercial, to writing a screenplay about a mini fridge she kidnapped, and surviving a few blackouts after a stage combat stunt in Ireland.

With that inner voice that says aloud what everyone thinks inside, a collagen shot, and lots of stuffed animals as a first audience, ADHD in D Minor offers an experience better than being trapped in a WhatsApp group you were forced to join, topped with a sitcom laugh track, a conspiratorial caterpillar, and a sophisticated plan to keep your sunbed free during summer holidays, unmistakably Zoé Mahfouz.

ADHD in D Minor is available in paperback and Kindle editions exclusively on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/ADHD-Minor-Collection-Stories-Meridian/dp/B0GZH5T4N3

SOURCE Zoé Mahfouz, Author