French Author Zoé Mahfouz Releases ADHD in D Minor: A Collection of Short Stories Through North Meridian Press

PARIS, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A sharp comedy collection blending satire, spiraling social commentary, and what Zoé Mahfouz describes as "a book-length sitcom of my life," unfolding like a stage play where cold opens, character introductions, and montage sequences slowly spiral into a world that has completely gone off-script.

The highly praised satirical opus was written from the neurodivergent perspective of someone operating, in Zoé Mahfouz's own words, around "Young Sheldon's IQ," while remaining deeply unimpressed with modern society.

ADHD in D Minor: A Collection of Short Stories, written by Zoé Mahfouz ADHD in D Minor: A Collection of Short Stories, written by Zoé Mahfouz

When asked where the idea for the collection came from, Zoé Mahfouz responded:

"The idea came from living every day in a world surrounded by idiots."

On the mood she was in while writing the stories:

"Most of the time, really angry at people. It was either writing or going to jail."

Zoé Mahfouz describes her writing process as instinctive and uncompromising.

"I usually get very bored and that's how I know when a story is done, when I self-bore myself."

When asked whether she is the same person on the page as she is in real life, Zoé Mahfouz responded:

"Wouldn't you like to know!"

When asked what readers might be surprised to learn from the book:

"Probably that I want to be Jewish. You might want to read the book to learn why."

When asked whether she worries about offending people, Zoé Mahfouz answered:

"Honey, I'm French. Offending people is what I live for."

Asked what she would say to someone claiming comedy should remain light and avoid making a point, Zoé Mahfouz replied:

"I would help him, and I'm pretty sure it's a him, by pushing him off that cliff before he puts his parachute bag on. He'll see plenty of light where he is going."

And if the collection itself were a person at a party?

"They would be someone not showing up, because we don't do parties here, we're way too intellectual for that, so we make ourselves scarce."

When asked what readers should remember most about ADHD in D Minor, Zoé Mahfouz had a simple request:

"To nominate me for a Nobel Prize."

Asked who the book is really for, Zoé Mahfouz responded:

"Anyone who understands my answers to this ridiculous interview."

ADHD in D Minor: A Collection of Short Stories is available now in paperback through Amazon.

Buy the book:

https://www.amazon.com/ADHD-Minor-Collection-Stories-Meridian/dp/B0GZH5T4N3/

SOURCE Zoé Mahfouz, Author