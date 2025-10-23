Adhere+ Earns "Top Clinical Abstract" at 2025 "Business of Pain" Meeting

Real-world data from 844,000 patient records highlight the power of remote therapeutic monitoring to improve outcomes and reduce risk in chronic pain care

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adhere+, a telehealth company focused on improving patient outcomes through a SaaS-based telehealth care plan adherence and medication compliance technology platform, today announced that its abstract, "Improving Engagement and Outcomes in Chronic Pain Management: Multi-Specialty Real-World Evidence from a Remote Therapeutic Monitoring Platform," has been selected as the Top Abstract for the 2025 "Business of Pain" meeting. The abstract will be presented on October 25 by Dan Cohen, President and Co-Founder of Adhere+, who will also accept the award on behalf of the authors during the conference's closing awards ceremony.

The abstract presents a retrospective cohort analysis of more than 2.7 million electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePROs) collected via the Adhere+ platform between November 2021 and May 2025, representing 844,000 unique patients across 40 outpatient clinics nationwide. Participating specialties included pain management, behavioral health, bariatrics, orthopedics, neurology, and primary care. The study found that the Adhere+ platform helped drive meaningful improvements in symptoms such as anxiety, depression, fatigue, and pain, while maintaining adherence rates exceeding 75% across most patient groups.

"These results demonstrate the power of remote therapeutic monitoring to strengthen patient engagement, improve outcomes, and support providers in real time," said Dan Cohen, President and Co-Founder of Adhere+. "We're proud to be recognized by The Business of Pain for this work and honored to contribute data that can help inform safer, more responsive chronic pain care models."

The analysis found statistically significant improvements in anxiety (–30.4%), depression (–17.1%), fatigue (–17.2%), and pain (–6.1%) over an 18-week period. Notably, provider alerts were triggered in more than 35% of monitored cases, facilitating timely interventions that may otherwise have been missed between scheduled visits.

"The implications of this data are profound," said Lynn Webster, MD, a nationally recognized pain expert and lead, co-author of the study. "This kind of real-world evidence provides a path forward for more proactive, patient-centered pain care, especially in an environment where balancing safety, efficacy, and efficiency is more important than ever."

With chronic pain affecting more than 50 million Americans and opioid-related risks continuing to challenge the healthcare system, Adhere+ aims to deliver a scalable solution that supports early intervention, reduces the burden on providers, and helps patients stay on track between visits. The company's platform uses customizable daily check-ins to collect ePROs from patients, giving providers real-time insights while minimizing friction and administrative workload.

Event Details:

The Business of Pain Presents: The Next Big Thing Where Pain Medicine, Science, and Business Intersect

October 23-October 26, 2025 Eden Roc, Miami Beach, FL

To register: https://www.vnsociety.org/business-of-pain-the-next-big-thing/

About Adhere+

Adhere+ is a medical treatment compliance platform, focused on creating a personalized pathway to support chronic care interventions for patients suffering from chronic care treatment conditions including pain, opioid/substance use disorders (SUD) and obesity. The SaaS platform is technology based, clinically validated via ten (10) published and peer-reviewed clinical trials. The Adhere+ approach is a user-friendly, digital platform to provide the physician with daily, evidence-based telehealth ePros interventions to improve patient compliance with treatment protocols, leading to better health outcomes, and a reduction in related healthcare costs. The program aligns with several AMA CPT payment codes for a potential reimbursable benefit.

