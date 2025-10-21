Pain Consultants of East Tennessee Selected as the Initial "Flagship Office" to Demonstrate the Power of the Adhere+ Remote Therapeutic Monitoring Platform

Flagship initiative aims to tackle Tennessee's chronic pain and opioid epidemic while generating real-world evidence to guide national adoption of RTM

WASHINGTON and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adhere+, a telehealth company focused on improving patient outcomes through a SaaS-based telehealth care plan adherence and medication compliance technology platform, and Pain Consultants of East Tennessee, today announced the launch of the first Flagship Office to showcase how remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) can transform chronic pain management in one of the most challenging care and reimbursement environments in the country.

Tennessee continues to face the highest rates of opioid use per capita in the United States. For patients, that means persistent need for safe, effective pain management, and for providers, ongoing pressure to deliver better outcomes with existing pain management tools. By designating PCET as its first national Flagship Office, Adhere+ will generate critical data on patient engagement, provider efficiency, and real-time health outcomes that can serve as a model for scaling RTM across other practices, specialties, and geographies through the use of ePROs (electronic Patient Reported Outcomes) data.

"At its core, we are about improving patient outcomes and supporting physicians in the treatment of their patients," said Jim Breidenstein, Chief Executive Officer of Adhere+. "This partnership gives us the opportunity to build on that. With our model, physicians can stay connected to their patients daily in a way that is practical, scalable, and meaningful."

"As a pain specialist, I see every day how critical it is to stay connected with patients beyond the four walls of our clinic," said Dr. James Choo, Medical Director of Pain Consultants of East Tennessee. "Chronic conditions don't pause between visits and neither can our attention to care. As Adhere+'s first Flagship Office, we aim to show how the platform makes daily check-ins simple for patients while giving providers actionable insights they can trust. This approach has the potential to set a new standard for pain management."

Since launching its platform, Adhere+ has collected over 3.5 million electronic patient reported outcomes (ePros), and now is adding almost 250,000 ePros data points a month, demonstrating the power of asynchronous engagement to fill gaps left by episodic care. The launch of the first Flagship Office with Pain Consultants of East Tennessee will build on this foundation by showing how RTM can improve patient engagement, strengthen adherence to care plans, and reduce provider workload while making office visits more productive. The resulting data will generate real-world evidence that can inform how RTM scales across other practices, specialties, and geographies, proving that the model can succeed even in markets with the toughest reimbursement environments and the highest need for new approaches to chronic care.

"Pain Consultants of East Tennessee is exactly the kind of practice where we can demonstrate the value of remote therapeutic monitoring," said Dan Cohen, President and Co-Founder of Adhere+. "Our platform enables providers to stay meaningfully connected with patients every day through brief, customizable check-ins that surface what really matters for care. That combination of continuous engagement and actionable data not only improves the patient experience but also gives physicians a clearer picture in less time, making every office visit more impactful."

Adhere+ enables patients to engage in short, daily check-ins where they can respond to condition-specific clinical questions in under a minute, equipping physicians with real-time insights as to what is occurring with their patients between visits. The platform's fully customizable clinical question libraries allow providers to refine how they collect information, tailoring it to what matters most for each patient. Over time, this creates a more precise, data-driven view of patient progress while reducing the time physicians need to spend chasing details during short office visits.

About Adhere+

Adhere+ is a medical treatment compliance platform, focused on creating a personalized pathway to support chronic care interventions for patients suffering from chronic care treatment conditions including pain, opioid/substance use disorders (SUD) and obesity. The SaaS platform is technology based, clinically validated via ten (10) published and peer-reviewed clinical trials. The Adhere+ approach is a user-friendly, digital platform to provide the physician with daily, evidence-based telehealth ePros interventions to improve patient compliance with treatment protocols, leading to better health outcomes, and a reduction in related healthcare costs. The program aligns with several AMA CPT payment codes for a potential reimbursable benefit.

About Pain Consultants of East Tennessee

Founded in 1998, Pain Consultants of East Tennessee (PCET) is the region's leading interventional, multidisciplinary pain management practice and an American Pain Society Center of Excellence. Led by Dr. James Choo, PCET is dedicated to providing patients with a comprehensive approach that combines traditional pain management services with minimally invasive procedures, physical and occupational therapy, and behavioral medicine.

