AdhereHealth Expands West Coast Presence With Opening of New High-Tech Pharmacy in Metro Phoenix Area

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AdhereHealth, a healthcare technology leader in medication adherence insights and health outcomes, is further expanding its nationwide presence with the opening of a new pharmacy in Gilbert, Arizona – a rapidly growing town in the Metro Phoenix area.

"AdhereHealth is another addition to our state's health care industry, serving the needs of Arizonans who are choosing delivery services," said Governor Doug Ducey. "We thank the company for selecting Arizona for its western expansion, and bringing more jobs and investment to our state."

The high-tech pharmacy facility, equipped with robots, video cameras and other contactless technology, is now operational – enabling the network of pharmacists and clinicians at AdhereRx, a subsidiary of AdhereHealth, to scale medication adherence services for healthcare organizations with high-risk patients across the West Coast.

"Opening our AdhereRx regional pharmacy in Arizona provides more efficient service to high-risk patients. As our health plan and provider customer portfolio has grown to touch nearly 30 million consumers, we required additional scale. We are pleased to work in a state that enables us to leverage telepharmacy to provide improved services for our patients," said Jason Z. Rose, CEO of AdhereHealth.

"Arizona continues to lead in health care and life science industry growth thanks to investments from companies like AdhereHealth," said Sandra Watson, Arizona Commerce Authority President & CEO. "I am confident thanks to our state's skilled talent pool, pro-business climate, strategic location and unmatched quality of life, AdhereHealth will find success in Arizona well into the future."

Medication adherence was already a $500 billion-a-year issue in the healthcare industry, even before COVID-19. Ongoing lockdowns, social distancing and economic hardships are compounding the problem, especially among vulnerable populations. More than 90% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 have at least one underlying health condition such as hypertension, diabetes or cardiovascular disease. AdhereHealth's solution can help high-risk consumers remain adherent, and in turn improve health outcomes.

"We're excited to welcome AdhereHealth to Gilbert," said Mayor Jenn Daniels. "Given the increased demand for home delivery services, this pharma-tech company is poised to experience ongoing growth, providing an important service to the community."

About AdhereHealth

AdhereHealth is a healthcare technology solutions leader supporting health plans, self-insured employers, and other risk-bearing entities for medication adherence insights and improved healthcare outcomes. The company's Adhere™ platform touches nearly 30 million consumers through advanced technologies and at-risk engagement services. AdhereHealth's subsidiary company, AdhereRx, is a pharmacy for complex patients with high-risk chronic conditions and social determinants of health issues. AdhereRx coordinates complex medication regimens with providers, performs monthly comprehensive medication reviews (CMR) and drug utilization reviews (DUR), has 24/7 access to pharmacy clinicians, delivers prescriptions via a private courier service, supports those in need of financial assistance, and can take cash on delivery at the consumer's home. This integrated set of solutions addresses an estimated half a trillion dollars of unnecessary annual medical costs attributed to medication adherence issues. The company is headquartered in the Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tennessee. For more information, please visit www.adherehealth.com.

