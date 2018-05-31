Adhesion Barrier Market, 2023 - Market is Projected to Reach to USD 806.4 Million from Estimated USD 570.7 Million in 2018

DUBLIN, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Adhesion Barrier Market by Product, Type, Application - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global adhesion barrier market is projected to reach USD 806.4 Million by 2023 from USD 570.7 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.2%
The growth of this market is driven by the growth in the geriatric population and corresponding age-related chronic diseases, epidemiological shift from infectious to chronic diseases, growing volume of surgical procedures and sports-related injuries, and increasing awareness about the medical complications occurred due to post-surgical adhesion formation.
During this project, the market is segmented based on the product, formulation, application, and region. Based on the product type synthetic adhesion barriers accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017, owing to the benefits offered by synthetic adhesion barriers, such as high biocompatibility, bioresorbable property, which eliminates the need for a second surgery for the removal of the implant, and cost-effective as compared to natural adhesion barrier.
By formulation, the adhesion barrier market is segmented into film formulation, liquid formulation, and gel formulation. The film formulations segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017, owing to the higher adoption of film-form adhesion barriers by surgeons in various surgeries, coupled with the availability of ample clinical evidence supporting the safety and efficacy of these formulations.
By application, the adhesion barrier market is segmented into gynecological surgeries, general/abdominal surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, neurological surgeries, reconstructive surgeries, urological surgeries, and other surgeries (such as ear, nose, throat, and burn surgeries). The gynecological segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. Factors such as the increasing number of C-section surgeries, rising incidence of pelvic/uterine cancer, and increasing prevalence of conditions such as infertility and incontinence responsible to drive this market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Growth Potential of the Adhesion Barriers Market
4.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Adhesion Barriers Market, By Type
4.3 Adhesion Barriers Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities
4.4 Adhesion Barriers Market, By Region
4.5 Adhesion Barriers Market: Developing vs Developed Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population
5.2.1.2 Increase in the Volume of Surgeries and Sports-Related Injuries
5.2.1.3 Increasing Awareness About the Medical Implications of Adhesions
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Reluctance Towards the Usage of Adhesion Barriers Among Surgeons
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Untapped Emerging Markets
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulations Resulting in Limited Technological Innovations
6 Industry Insights
6.1 Industry Trends
6.1.1 Rising Focus on Gel-Form Adhesion Barriers for Surgeries
6.2 Product Pipeline Analysis
6.3 Regulatory Analysis
6.3.1 North America
6.3.1.1 US
6.3.1.2 Canada
6.3.2 Europe
6.3.3 APAC
6.3.3.1 Japan
6.3.3.2 China
6.3.3.3 India
7 Adhesion Barriers Market, By Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Synthetic Adhesion Barriers
7.2.1 Hyaluronic Acid
7.2.2 Regenerated Cellulose
7.2.3 Polyethylene Glycol
7.2.4 Other Synthetic Adhesion Barriers
7.3 Natural Adhesion Barriers
7.3.1 Collagen & Protein
7.3.2 Fibrin
8 Adhesion Barriers Market, By Formulation
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Film Formulations
8.3 Liquid Formulations
8.4 Gel Formulations
9 Adhesion Barriers Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Gynecological Surgeries
9.3 General/Abdominal Surgeries
9.4 Cardiovascular Surgeries
9.5 Orthopedic Surgeries
9.6 Neurological Surgeries
9.7 Reconstructive Surgeries
9.8 Urological Surgeries
9.9 Other Surgeries
10 Adhesion Barriers Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 France
10.3.3 UK
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.5.3 Rest of Latin America
10.6 Middle East and Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Product Portfolio Matrix
11.3 Geographical Revenue Mix (2017)
11.4 Market Share Analysis
11.5 Competitive Situations and Trends
11.5.1 Acquisitions
11.5.2 Expansion
11.5.3 Patent/Regulatory Approvals
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Johnson & Johnson
12.2 Sanofi
12.3 Baxter International
12.4 C. R. Bard
12.5 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
12.6 Anika Therapeutics
12.7 Atrium Medical Corporation (A Part of Getinge Group)
12.8 FzioMed
12.9 MAST Biosurgery
12.10 Innocoll Holdings
12.11 Betatech Medical
