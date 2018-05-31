Adhesion Barrier Market, 2023 - Market is Projected to Reach to USD 806.4 Million from Estimated USD 570.7 Million in 2018

The global adhesion barrier market is projected to reach USD 806.4 Million by 2023 from USD 570.7 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.2%

The growth of this market is driven by the growth in the geriatric population and corresponding age-related chronic diseases, epidemiological shift from infectious to chronic diseases, growing volume of surgical procedures and sports-related injuries, and increasing awareness about the medical complications occurred due to post-surgical adhesion formation.



During this project, the market is segmented based on the product, formulation, application, and region. Based on the product type synthetic adhesion barriers accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017, owing to the benefits offered by synthetic adhesion barriers, such as high biocompatibility, bioresorbable property, which eliminates the need for a second surgery for the removal of the implant, and cost-effective as compared to natural adhesion barrier.



By formulation, the adhesion barrier market is segmented into film formulation, liquid formulation, and gel formulation. The film formulations segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017, owing to the higher adoption of film-form adhesion barriers by surgeons in various surgeries, coupled with the availability of ample clinical evidence supporting the safety and efficacy of these formulations.



By application, the adhesion barrier market is segmented into gynecological surgeries, general/abdominal surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, neurological surgeries, reconstructive surgeries, urological surgeries, and other surgeries (such as ear, nose, throat, and burn surgeries). The gynecological segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. Factors such as the increasing number of C-section surgeries, rising incidence of pelvic/uterine cancer, and increasing prevalence of conditions such as infertility and incontinence responsible to drive this market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Growth Potential of the Adhesion Barriers Market

4.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Adhesion Barriers Market, By Type

4.3 Adhesion Barriers Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Adhesion Barriers Market, By Region

4.5 Adhesion Barriers Market: Developing vs Developed Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population

5.2.1.2 Increase in the Volume of Surgeries and Sports-Related Injuries

5.2.1.3 Increasing Awareness About the Medical Implications of Adhesions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Reluctance Towards the Usage of Adhesion Barriers Among Surgeons

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Untapped Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulations Resulting in Limited Technological Innovations



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Industry Trends

6.1.1 Rising Focus on Gel-Form Adhesion Barriers for Surgeries

6.2 Product Pipeline Analysis

6.3 Regulatory Analysis

6.3.1 North America

6.3.1.1 US

6.3.1.2 Canada

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 APAC

6.3.3.1 Japan

6.3.3.2 China

6.3.3.3 India



7 Adhesion Barriers Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Synthetic Adhesion Barriers

7.2.1 Hyaluronic Acid

7.2.2 Regenerated Cellulose

7.2.3 Polyethylene Glycol

7.2.4 Other Synthetic Adhesion Barriers

7.3 Natural Adhesion Barriers

7.3.1 Collagen & Protein

7.3.2 Fibrin



8 Adhesion Barriers Market, By Formulation

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Film Formulations

8.3 Liquid Formulations

8.4 Gel Formulations



9 Adhesion Barriers Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Gynecological Surgeries

9.3 General/Abdominal Surgeries

9.4 Cardiovascular Surgeries

9.5 Orthopedic Surgeries

9.6 Neurological Surgeries

9.7 Reconstructive Surgeries

9.8 Urological Surgeries

9.9 Other Surgeries



10 Adhesion Barriers Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 France

10.3.3 UK

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Mexico

10.5.3 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Middle East and Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Product Portfolio Matrix

11.3 Geographical Revenue Mix (2017)

11.4 Market Share Analysis

11.5 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.5.1 Acquisitions

11.5.2 Expansion

11.5.3 Patent/Regulatory Approvals



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Johnson & Johnson

12.2 Sanofi

12.3 Baxter International

12.4 C. R. Bard

12.5 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

12.6 Anika Therapeutics

12.7 Atrium Medical Corporation (A Part of Getinge Group)

12.8 FzioMed

12.9 MAST Biosurgery

12.10 Innocoll Holdings

12.11 Betatech Medical



