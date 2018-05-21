Adhesion Barrier Market Worth 806.4 Million USD by 2023

According to a new market research report "Adhesion Barrier Market by Product (Regenerated Cellulose, Hyaluronic Acid, Polyethylene Glycol, Fibrin, Collagen & Protein), Type (Film, Gel, Liquid), Application (Abdominal, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Gynecological Surgery) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is expected to reach USD 806.4 Million by 2023 from an estimated USD 570.7 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.2 %. The key factors driving the growth of this market include the growing geriatric population and corresponding chronic diseases; increase in the volume of surgeries and sport-related injuries, and growing awareness about the post-surgical adhesion formation and its related complications.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Browse 161 market data Tables and 33 Figures spread through 183 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Adhesion Barrier Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/adhesion-barrier-market-208132543.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Synthetic Adhesion Barriers accounted for the largest share of the Adhesion Barrier Market in 2017

On the basis of product, the Adhesion Barrier Market is broadly segmented into synthetic adhesion barriers and natural adhesion barriers. In 2017, the synthetic adhesion barriers segment accounted for the largest share of this market. The large share of this market can be attributed to the large number of commercially available synthetic adhesion barriers and their higher utilization (as compared to natural adhesion barriers) by surgeons in various surgeries. Advantages such as cost effectiveness and bioabsrbable properties of synthetic adhesion barriers make them more preferred as compared to natural adhesion barriers.

By formulation, film formulations accounted for the largest share of this market in 2017

On the basis of formulation, the Adhesion Barrier Market is segmented into film formulations, liquid formulations, and gel formulations. In 2017, the film formulations segment held the largest share of this market. The largest share of this segment is attributed to the growing number of surgical procedures utilizing film-form adhesion barriers and the higher adoption of film-form adhesion barriers by surgeons due to their low cost. The availability of clinical evidence supporting the safety and efficacy of these forms of adhesion barriers further boost the growth of this market.

Ask for PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=208132543

Gynecological surgeries held the largest share of the Adhesion Barrier Market in 2017

Based on the application, the Adhesion Barrier Market is further segmented into gynecological surgeries, general/abdominal surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, neurological surgeries, reconstructive surgeries, urological surgeries, and other surgeries (such as ear, nose, throat, and burn surgeries). Gynecological surgeries dominated the Adhesion Barrier Market in 2017. The large share of the gynecological surgeries segment is attributed to the increasing number of hysterectomy and C-section surgeries and the growing adoption of film-form and gel-form adhesion barriers for open and laparoscopic gynecological surgeries, respectively.

North America dominated the market in 2017

North America accounted for the largest share of the Adhesion Barrier Market in 2017, followed by Europe. Increase in the incidence of chronic diseases associated with aging population, increase in the volume of surgical procedures, well-established healthcare services, and higher public and private healthcare expenditure are responsible for the largest share of North America in the adhesion barriers market.

The key players in the global Adhesion Barrier Market are Johnson & Johnson (J&J) (US), Sanofi (France), Baxter International (US), C.R. Bard (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Anika Therapeutics (US), Atrium Medical Corporation (US), FzioMed (US), MAST Biosurgery (Switzerland), Innocoll Holdings (Ireland), Betatech Medical (Turkey), SyntheMed (US), Aziyo Biologics (US), Biom'up (France), Terumo Corporation (Japan), and BMI Korea Co. (South Korea).

Know more about the Adhesion Barrier Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/adhesion-barrier-market-208132543.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets