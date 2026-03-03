Penetration Testing Market worth $4.39 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Penetration Testing Market is projected to grow from USD 1.98 billion in 2025 to USD 4.39 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.

Browse 300 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Penetration Testing Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Security Testing Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2019–2031

2019–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 1.98 billion

USD 1.98 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 4.39 billion

USD 4.39 billion CAGR (2025–2031): 14.2%

Security Testing Market Trends & Insights:

Agile development and continuous deployment increase the likelihood that vulnerabilities reach production environments, necessitating regular penetration testing. The growing accountability of cybersecurity risk at the board level is fueling the growth of organized penetration testing programs.

By service type, the manual penetration testing segment is expected to dominate the market, with a 75.4% market share in 2025.

By attack surface, the cloud security penetration testing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

By organization size, the SMEs segment will grow at the highest CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest market share of 35.9% of the Penetration Testing Market in 2025.

Organizations are rapidly deploying AI and large language models across customer service, analytics, automation, and internal operations. These systems introduce new risks such as prompt manipulation, unauthorized data exposure, and model misuse, driving demand for specialized penetration testing to assess AI-enabled workflows and infrastructure.

Based on the attack surface, the cloud security penetration testing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Cloud security penetration testing is becoming more important as organizations move critical workloads to platforms such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. As companies adopt multi-cloud and hybrid environments, simple mistakes like excessive access permissions, exposed keys, misconfigured storage, and weak default settings can create serious security gaps. According to Astra Security, cloud vulnerabilities increased 2X, yet they still account for a small portion of total findings, indicating under-detection rather than reduced risk. Although cloud providers operate under a shared responsibility model, many security issues arise from customer-side configuration errors. As a result, enterprises are increasingly investing in specialized cloud penetration testing to identify misconfigurations, access control weaknesses, container security gaps, and privilege escalation paths before they are exploited.

By vertical, the healthcare segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The healthcare vertical is growing rapidly as health systems, hospitals, and medical technology providers expand digital services and connected care platforms. Healthcare organizations increasingly rely on electronic health records (EHRs), telemedicine applications, remote monitoring devices, and cloud-based patient portals, thereby broadening the attack surface and introducing new security risks. The industry also faces strict regulatory requirements related to patient privacy and data protection, such as HIPAA and similar standards in other regions, which are driving demand for proactive security validation. A significant portion of healthcare breaches are linked to misconfigurations, unsecured interfaces, and inadequate access controls, prompting greater adoption of penetration testing to identify vulnerabilities in networks, applications, APIs, and cloud environments. As a result, healthcare providers are accelerating investments in both automated and expert-led penetration testing to safeguard sensitive health information, maintain compliance, and protect patient safety.

By region, North America is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The Penetration Testing Market in North America is characterized by strong enterprise adoption across financial services, healthcare, technology, retail, and government sectors, driven by persistent ransomware activity, third-party supply chain risks, and expanding digital infrastructure. Organizations are conducting structured network, application, API, and red team assessments to identify exploitable attack paths across increasingly complex hybrid IT environments. While cloud migration to platforms such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud is contributing to new configuration and identity risks, demand is equally driven by on-premises legacy systems, remote workforce security gaps, and evolving threat actor techniques. Regulatory mandates, including PCI DSS, sector-specific cybersecurity rules, and state-level data protection requirements, underscore the need for recurring, auditable penetration testing engagements. The region's strong ecosystem of specialized offensive security firms and in-house security teams further supports advanced adversary simulation and continuous security validation programs.

Top Companies in Penetration Testing Market:

The Top Companies in Penetration Testing Market include Sophos (UK), Fortra (US), IBM (US), Pentera (US), HackerOne (US), Invicti (US), Cobalt (US), NetSPI (US), Synack (US), Bishop Fox (US), Rapid7 (US), NowSecure (US), Coalfire (US), Fortinet (US), Indium Software (India), Cigniti Technologies (India), Raxis (US), RSI Security (US), Rhino Security Labs (US), ScienceSoft (US), PortSwigger (UK), Netragard (US), Software Secured (Canada), Vumetric Cybersecurity (Canada), Netitude (UK), Zimperium (US), SecurityMetrics (US), Bugcrowd (US), Cisco (US), CrowdStrike (US), LevelBlue (US), Breachlock (US), Astra Security (India), Terra Security (Israel), and Aikido Security (Belgium).

