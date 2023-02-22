Adhesive Film Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand from the Automobile Sector Boosts Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adhesive Film Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Material (Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyethylene, Others), By Technology, By Application, By End Use, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Adhesive Film market is anticipated to grow significantly through 2028 due to the increasing demand from electronics industry. In Australia revenue in the Electronics segment is projected to reach USD 6.06 Billion in 2022.

Adhesive films are extensively used in the consumer electronics sector, providing excellent bonding performance and superior impact resistance to various products. Film adhesives are solid sheets of thermoplastic or partially cured (B-staged) thermosetting polymers that can be cut to size and are generally used to attach large-area components, substrates, and lids.

These days, it is impossible to conceive lighting applications without adhesive films since they are essential to production and assembly operations. LED light strips are widely used for domestic, professional, and industrial market use. These sticky films are resistant to extreme weather as well. The fact that they continue to be waterproof is their main benefit since water entering through an electric unit from rain or snow might result in fire dangers. These applications are the factors which anticipate the market's growth.



Furthermore, the increasing demand from packaging, construction, and others are the crucial factors that propel the market's growth.



Increasing demand from the Automobile sector



In the automobile industry, adhesive films like tapes and protective films are frequently used to facilitate joining processes and protect several vehicle elements, including door panels, roofs, seats, dashboards, and external bodywork components. For instance, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, the percentage of hybrid electric vehicles sold in 2020 was 11.9%, up from 5.7% in 2019.

Similarly, according to data from the India Brand Equity Foundation, India's car sector grew to become the fifth largest in 2020, with 3.49 million units sold across the commercial and passenger vehicle segments. The widespread need for vehicles will increase the use of adhesive films, which will fuel market expansion over the projected period.



Aerospace Vertical will Continue to Boost Revenue



When designing aircraft such that they are stunning to look at, the aerospace industry mainly relies on the use of adhesive films. Additionally, fleets and maintenance are performed on military aircraft on an ever-increasing basis. In the exterior, interior, and engine compartments of aircraft, which include the overhead bins, convenient seat trays, and similar items, adhesive films are present. Thus, the worldwide Adhesive Film market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the upcoming years.



High Demand for Tapes By The Medical Industry



The demand for tapes has grown due to unintentional instances, and the situation is anticipated to continue during the projected period. As a result, the adhesive films industry's success will make the wound care solutions market proud. Additionally, providing patients with packaged food requires sturdy packaging, which calls for a productive adhesive film industry.



Recent Developments

In May 2022 , Avery Dennison Corporation expanded its manufacturing capacity to cater to the growing demand for its label and packaging materials in Europe by investing USD 15.84 Million .

, Avery Dennison Corporation expanded its manufacturing capacity to cater to the growing demand for its label and packaging materials in by investing . In April 2021 , Hexis SAS, the French manufacturer of adhesive films for computer-assisted cutting or large-format digital printing, acquired Seyffer CCW AG in Birr, a Swiss company specialized in the distribution of large-format digital printers and consumable supplies.

, Hexis SAS, the French manufacturer of adhesive films for computer-assisted cutting or large-format digital printing, acquired Seyffer CCW AG in Birr, a Swiss company specialized in the distribution of large-format digital printers and consumable supplies. RPC Group Plc was purchased by Berry Global for USD 6.5 billion in July 2019 . Berry Global became one of the biggest plastic packaging firms and a top supplier of value-added protective solutions after the purchase.

in . Berry Global became one of the biggest plastic packaging firms and a top supplier of value-added protective solutions after the purchase. In April 2018 , Tesa's subsidiary plant Sparta LLC completed the expansion of its production plant with an investment of USD 20 million and started production of strapping tapes and acrylic adhesives to strengthen its position in North America .

Report Scope:



In this report, the global adhesive film market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



Adhesive Film Market, By Material:

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyethylene

Others

Adhesive Film Market, By Technology:

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Others

Adhesive Film Market, By Application:

Tapes

Labels

Graphic

Others

Adhesive Film Market, By End Use:

Packaging

Aerospace

Electronics

Others

Adhesive Film Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Indonesia

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





3M Co.

Co. Henkel AG & Co KGaA

HB Fuller Co.

Bostik SA

Nan Pao Resins Chemical Co Ltd.

Dymax Corp.

Hitachi Chemical India Pvt Ltd.

Ecoplast Ltd.

Adhesive Films, Inc.

Cosmo Films Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o5gz7q-film?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets