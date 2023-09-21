Adidas and Geek+ Inaugurate a New State-of-the-Art Automated Distribution Center

SUZHOU, China, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, the global leader in mobile robots for logistics, and Adidas, the leading global sportswear brand, join forces to proudly announce the grand opening of their state-of-the-art automated distribution center in Suzhou, China, marking a remarkable achievement in their strategic partnership.

Adidas Distribution Center with Geek+
This fully automated warehousing and distribution center, covering an area of 139,000 square meters, sets a new industry standard with its high degree of speed and flexibility in warehousing logistics. It can process more than one million pieces per day, with the capacity to hold ten million pieces of apparel and footwear in its facilities.

Geek+'s logistics robot solution addressed various challenges faced in Adidas' logistics and warehousing operations. This included customizations for item location detection, significantly enhancing operational safety and aligning perfectly with human-machine collaboration needs. The solution also optimized robot handling efficiency through intelligent scheduling logic, elevating overall efficiency and improving the work experience for logistics center employees thereby increasing worker retention.

Harm Ohlmeyer, Global Chief Financial Officer of Adidas said, "With the establishment of this center, Adidas aims to ramp up supply chain responsiveness, boost operational efficiency, and elevate the consumer experience. We envision these logistics advancements to provide valuable insights for Adidas' global expansion."

Yong Zheng, Founder and CEO of Geek+, said, " As a pioneer in smart logistics, Geek+ is delighted to support Adidas in advancing warehouse logistics flexibility, ultimately enhancing the consumer experience. Adidas and Geek+ have a longstanding and robust collaborative foundation and this inauguration marks a significant milestone in the partnership between the two and stands as a crucial innovation within the industry."

About Adidas
Adidas is a leading global sportswear brand, dedicated to providing high-quality athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. With a rich heritage dating back to 1949, the brand is known for its innovative designs, cutting-edge technology, and commitment to helping athletes achieve their best performance. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany, Adidas operates on a global scale with a workforce of over 59,000 employees worldwide and 2022 revenue surpassing 22.5 billion euros, Adidas focuses on professional sports performance, comfortable athleisure wear, and trendy sports classics. The brand offers a diverse product range to meet the needs of consumers in both the sporting and daily wear domains.

For more information, please visit https://www.adidas-group.com/en/ or news.adidas.com 

About Geek+
Geek+ is a global leader in robotic solutions for logistics. We develop Autonomous Mobile-Robot (AMR) solutions to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient automation for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ is trusted by over 700 global industry leaders and has been recognized as the world leader in autonomous mobile robots. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1,500 employees, with offices in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.  

For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/ 

