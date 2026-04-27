Adient acquires automotive seating foam plant in Romulus, MI

PLYMOUTH, Mich., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, today announced that it has expanded its operational footprint by acquiring a foam production plant in Romulus, MI.

The plant, which produces foam for seats for multiple automaker customers, joins Adient's network of 10 foam plants in the Americas region. Globally, the company has 30 foam manufacturing plants.

Adient purchased the plant from automotive supplier Woodbridge. The agreement included the purchase of the existing building and land, production equipment, inventory and associated assets. Employees currently working at the plant will become Adient employees. The collective bargaining agreement with the UAW will remain in place.

"We are pleased to welcome the Romulus employees to the Adient family and add this important facility to our footprint. Our global scale and expertise in automotive seating makes this acquisition a positive move for our customers as well," said Jim Conklin, executive vice president Americas for Adient.

With the addition of the Romulus foam plant, Adient continues its strategic growth plan, further positioning itself as a supplier and employer of choice.

About Adient:

Adient (NYSE: ADNT) is a global leader in automotive seating. With more than 65,000 employees in 29 countries, Adient operates ~200 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. We take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing — and into millions of vehicles every year. For more information, please visit www.adient.com.

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SOURCE Adient