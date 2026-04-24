Adient Introduces ProForce Massage Flow Solution

PLYMOUTH, Mich., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, is advancing its mechanical massage portfolio with the commercialization of the ProForce Massage Flow solution. Building on the successful launch of the ProForce platform last year, the new solution delivers expanded massage coverage, modular integration, and mass‑production‑validated technologies. It is scheduled for production on two Chinese OEM models, underscoring Adient's strong innovation-to-execution capability.

Moving module enabled dynamic experience

The Flow version features newly developed moving modules that significantly expand massage coverage to reach key fatigue‑prone lower‑back muscle groups. Multiple massage techniques, including kneading, tapping and rolling, can be applied individually or in combination, enabling a more dynamic and customizable massage experience.

Platform-based design for flexible integration

The new solution adopts a platform‑based, modular design that delivers clear benefits for automakers:

Spring ‑ mounted installation with broad compatibility :

A flexible spring‑mounted structure enables easy integration across different seat frame platforms. The solution supports both front and rear seats, including seats with integrated ABS, helping OEMs shorten development cycles.





: A flexible spring‑mounted structure enables easy integration across different seat frame platforms. The solution supports both front and rear seats, including seats with integrated ABS, helping OEMs shorten development cycles. Modular, quick‑install configurations

Available in two‑head and four‑head modules, the solution supports flexible spec configurations based on vehicle positioning. Multiple massage variants can be deployed on the same platform, improving development efficiency.

Mass-Production Validated Technologies

The Flow solution inherits core technologies from the Focus solution that have been validated in multiple mass‑production vehicles:

Professional performance: ProForce Massage delivers significantly higher force than pneumatic systems, providing more effective fatigue relief.





Resettable safety design: a multi‑stage collapsible mechanism allows the massage heads to retract in the event of a collision and automatically reset afterward.





Integrated comfort functionality: designed for seamless integration with lumbar support, ventilation and heating functions.





Proven durability: wear‑resistant upholstery materials validated in mass production ensure long‑term reliability.





Long‑lasting refined appearance: Adient's proprietary Magic Trim assembly maintains a smooth, premium surface over time, while meeting automotive durability standards.

The ProForce Massage Flow solution further expands Adient's seating comfort portfolio with a more dynamic and versatile massage experience, which reflects how Adient is leveraging innovation to drive premium content, strengthen customer relationships, and support sustainable growth over time.

About Adient:

Adient (NYSE: ADNT) is a global leader in automotive seating. With more than 65,000 employees in 29 countries, Adient operates ~200 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. We take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing — and into millions of vehicles every year. For more information, please visit www.adient.com.

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SOURCE Adient