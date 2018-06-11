ADIENT (ADNT) ALERT: Johnson Fistel Announces Investigation of Adient plc; Investors Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, a shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) ("Adient"). Adient designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks.
On June 11, 2018, Adient announced that Chief Executive Officer R. Bruce McDonald is stepping down, and the company slashed its profit forecast for the year. Following this news, shares of Adient plunged more than 17% in early market trading.
If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including former employees and others, and are interested in learning more about the investigation
