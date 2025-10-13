Adient and Autoliv Unveil Breakthrough in Dynamic Seat Safety Solutions

As electrification and smart technologies continue to reshape the automotive industry, zero-gravity seating is gaining popularity in mid- to high-end vehicle models due to its ergonomic benefits. However, the deeply reclined posture can compromise the effectiveness of conventional safety systems, which are typically designed for standard upright seating, potentially leading to safety risks.

To address this challenge, Adient and Autoliv have jointly developed a groundbreaking safety solution that represents a major advancement in occupant protection in deeply reclined seating positions.

Multi-Dimensional Collaborative Protection: Full-Process Dynamic Safety System

Adient's Z-Guard is built around the principle of Multi-Dimensional Collaborative Protection, integrating advanced constraint and energy-absorbing technologies into a dynamic safety system designed to protect occupants in the event of a collision. At its core are two key innovations:

In a crash, this feature rapidly collapses the seat frame to absorb energy and adjust posture, thereby reducing spinal impact and providing protection to vital body regions. Adjustable Seat Belt Outlet: This feature adapts to various passenger postures and body types, enhancing comfort while maximizing precise restraint and minimizing risks like shoulder slippage.

Complementing these innovations are additional technologies from Autoliv: the Integrated Seatbelt System for improved stability, Dynamic Lumbar Retractor for controlled restraint force, Pelvic Cushion Airbag to reduce pelvic impact, and Head Side Airbag for enhanced side collision protection in reclined positions. Together, these systems help safeguard critical areas – head, neck, chest, and pelvis – delivering truly dynamic, full-process occupant protection.

Proactive Predictive Protection: Building an Intelligent Safety Shelter

The Z-Guard concept enables deep integration with vehicle driver assistance systems, tailored to OEM requirements and real-world scenarios. Leveraging predictive signals, it utilizes high-speed, motor-driven seat repositioning to adjust the occupant's posture before a collision to reduce the risk of injury.

In cases where a vehicle cannot detect a crash in time or lacks active repositioning capabilities, Z-Guard still provides robust protection through dual pretensioners, cushion buffering and a collapse mechanism. These systems work in concert to prevent forward movement and submarining, enhancing reliable safety even in zero-gravity seating positions.

Toward Mass Production: Reshaping Industry Standards Together

The new seating concept is designed to meet the evolving demands of cockpit electronic architecture in the era of software-defined vehicles, seamlessly integrating safety features into the smart cockpit environment. With Adient leading the commercialization, Z-Guard is now scheduled for production in a high-volume model from a major global OEM – marking a significant milestone in bringing advanced occupant protection to market.

