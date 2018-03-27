Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft Interiors Expo

"We are excited to meet with potential customers at Hamburg to feature our demonstrator seats and gather valuable feedback to inform our product design and development plans," said Alan Wittman, nominated CEO of Adient Aerospace. "We see an opportunity to create more value for airline customers by improving performance, which has long been an issue in the seating category, while expanding options and enhancing the passenger experience."

The joint venture between Adient, the global leader in automotive seating, and Boeing, the world's largest aerospace company, will be established to sell seats to airlines and aircraft leasing companies, for installation on new airplanes and as retrofit configurations for aircraft produced by Boeing and other commercial airplane manufacturers.

Adient Aerospace will leverage Boeing's industry leadership and deep understanding of customer needs as well as technical requirements, and Adient's expertise in superior comfort and craftsmanship.

In January 2018, Adient and Boeing announced their intent to form Adient Aerospace. The establishment of the joint venture is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

About Adient:

Adient is the global leader in automotive seating. With 85,000 employees operating 238 manufacturing/assembly plants in 34 countries worldwide, we produce and deliver automotive seating for all vehicle classes and all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design all the way to engineering and manufacturing – and into more than 25 million vehicles every year. For more information on Adient, please visit adient.com.

About Boeing:

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial airplanes and defense, space and security systems. Boeing is also the world leader in combined commercial airlines and government services with customers in more than 150 countries. The company's products and tailored services include commercial and military aircraft, satellites, weapons, electronic and defense systems, launch systems, advanced information and communication systems, and performance-based logistics and training. Boeing employs approximately 140,000 people across the United States and in more than 65 countries. Company revenues for 2016 were $94.6 billion.

