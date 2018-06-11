Adient Announces Leadership Transition Plan

Henderson was most recently chief executive officer of SunCoke and, prior to that, served as president and chief executive officer of General Motors. He has 26 years of automotive experience including direct involvement in China and Asia Pacific and 20 years of general management and operating experience, eight of which were as a CEO. He has served on the Adient Board since the company was established as a public entity in 2016. Henderson will remain a Board member but will relinquish his position on the governance committee.

Henderson succeeds R. Bruce McDonald, who is stepping down from his role as Chairman and CEO effective immediately, and will remain as an advisor to the CEO until September 30, 2018.

The Adient Board of Directors has commenced a comprehensive search process to identify a new CEO. That process will be coordinated on behalf of the Board by directors Barb J. Samardzich, Peter H. Carlin and Raymond L. Conner.

"Bruce McDonald made significant contributions during the formation of Adient plc to ensure a successful spin-off," said Barth. "Bruce and the Board agree that now is the right time for a new leader with a fresh perspective to drive value in the next phase of Adient's life as a public company. Fritz brings the right leadership skills and operational experience to step in and immediately accelerate our transformation, providing the time to conduct an expeditious and thoughtful search for a new CEO."

Henderson said, "While our market position remains strong and our China joint ventures continue to perform at high levels, we recognize that we are not executing at the levels we are capable of in our consolidated Seat Structures and Mechanisms and Seating segments, and that shortfall has been reflected in our financial results and valuation. My immediate focus is on better operational execution to drive meaningful improvements in profitability and free cash flow. We know what needs to be done and we will be approaching the work ahead of us with urgency."

McDonald has served as the company's Chairman and CEO since its separation from Johnson Controls in 2016.

Revised Outlook for Full Year 2018

Today, Adient also announced that it is revising its outlook for the full fiscal year 2018. Despite an anticipated increase in FY2018 revenue to approximately $17.5B, operating performance is running behind plan and thus the company's outlook for Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be approximately $1,250M. Continued challenges impacting the Seat Structures & Mechanisms segment drove approximately half of the shortfall versus previous expectations while weakness in the company's Seating segment and Interiors drove the remainder. The primary drivers impacting Seating related to lower than expected operational conversion, primarily in North America, and to a lesser extent, economics and the negative impact of foreign exchange. As a result of the lower earnings, increased cash restructuring, and a negative working capital trend, free cash flow for the fiscal year is expected to be approximately $0 to $(100)M. Further details of Adient's revised FY2018 outlook will be provided during the company's fiscal Q3 earnings call.

