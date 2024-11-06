Adient enters into joint development agreement with machine integrator and automation company Paslin

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, today announced that it has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) with machine integrator and automation company Paslin.

"While automation is used every day in our facilities globally, the importance of continuing to develop automation solutions cannot be overestimated. Our agreement with Paslin will enable us to deliver even more innovative automated processes to ultimately drive improved business performance," said Jerome Dorlack, Adient president and CEO.

The agreement will harness both companies' expertise to develop new and innovative automation solutions for Adient's current traditional sewing operations as well as future related product offerings to enhance efficiency and improve product quality.

This approach to innovation enables both parties to cooperate strategically to develop high-quality, low-cost solutions such as automated sewing cells with integrated robotics that increase accuracy of joining patterns and automated assembly processes for a new portfolio of non-traditional trim development and manufacturing.

"Paslin looks forward to our new relationship with Adient. This is a key enabler for us to further our strategic approach on developing new and innovative automation solutions. By working with Adient, we will expand our expertise into new processes and portfolios as we continue to drive our brand," said Joe Perkins, Paslin CEO.

About Adient:

Adient (NYSE: ADNT) is a global leader in automotive seating. With approximately 70,000+ employees in 29 countries, Adient operates more than 200 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing — and into millions of vehicles every year. For more information on Adient, please visit www.adient.com.

About Paslin:

Founded in 1937, Paslin stands at the forefront of the automation industry. With our roots deeply entrenched in engineering excellence, we prioritize a customer-centric approach, ensuring each project aligns seamlessly with our clients' ambitions. Our expansive global reach, fueled by operations in key regions around the world, positions us uniquely to address diverse market needs with agility and expertise. Paslin embodies the fusion of tradition and innovation, offering not just automation solutions, but a partnership built on trust, forward-thinking and a shared vision for the future of industry.

ADNT-FN

SOURCE Adient