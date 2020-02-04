Adient honored as one of America's top corporations for women's business enterprises by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, was named one of America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) for the third year in a row. This is the only national award honoring corporations for world-class supplier diversity programs that reduce barriers and drive growth for women-owned businesses.

Adient received the additional honor of moving from the Bronze category to Silver. A silver distinction recognizes companies who demonstrate program evolution and growth with sustained results in support of women business enterprise inclusion.

"Adient is proud to be recognized by WBENC," said Kelli Carney, Adient's vice president and chief purchasing officer. "Our team is focused on providing opportunities for women-owned businesses and meeting the needs of our customers through diverse supplier inclusion."

Adient's supply chain and purchasing teams continue to deliver over $1 billion of diverse businesses annually.

"We are proud to honor WBENC's Top Corporations for WBEs, including Adient, for choosing to break down barriers, enable growth and increase opportunities for women-owned businesses," said Pamela Prince-Eason, president and CEO of WBENC, the nation's leader in women's business development. "WBENC-Certified WBEs in turn fuel innovation and empower communities through economic growth and job creation."

Adient will be honored at the WBENC Summit and Salute March 16-18 in Nashville, Tenn.

About Adient:

Adient is a global leader in automotive seating. With 83,000 employees in 35 countries, Adient operates 220 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing - and into more than 23 million vehicles every year. For more information on Adient, please visit www.adient.com.

About WBENC

WBENC is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled, and operated by women in the United States. WBENC partners with 14 Regional Partner Organizations (RPOs) to provide its world-class standard of certification to women-owned businesses throughout the country. WBENC is also the nation's leading advocate of women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. Throughout the year, WBENC provides business development opportunities for member corporations, government agencies and close to 16,000 certified women-owned businesses at events and other forums. Learn more at www.wbenc.org

