Adient launches StepJoy foot massage innovation

PLYMOUTH, Mich., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumer expectations for in‑vehicle comfort continue to rise, Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, is expanding its massage offerings with the launch of StepJoy, its latest foot massage innovation. First introduced globally on automaker NIO's ES9 model, StepJoy brings an automotive‑grade foot massage solution into mass production, delivering deep foot relaxation inside the vehicle cabin.

StepJoy, Adient's latest foot massage innovation.

Foot massage first in the vehicle cabin

StepJoy adopts a cam-based mechanism to provide a foot-sole massage experience across the occupant's forefoot and arch. The system integrates two synchronized cam modules to achieve a balance between strong massage performance, compact packaging and cost efficiency.

Space-saving, flexible design

The slim and highly integrated design fits easily into a vehicle's seating layout. When not in use, StepJoy stows into the seatback to save space; in the deployed position, it can also function as a footrest. A heating feature can be added based on OEM requirements, further elevating the end-user's comfort experience.

Proven expertise, validated technology

To ensure long-term durability and a premium feel, StepJoy incorporates Adient's Magic Trim seat cover assembly, a proprietary solution already validated in mass production. Using high‑stretch materials, Magic Trim maintains a smooth and premium surface over time while meeting automotive durability standards.

With StepJoy, Adient extends its seating comfort portfolio beyond the back and lumbar regions to address foot fatigue, enabling automakers to further differentiate their cabin experience and deliver a more relaxing journey for passengers.

About Adient:

Adient (NYSE: ADNT) is a global leader in automotive seating. With more than 65,000 employees in 29 countries, Adient operates ~200 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. We take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing — and into millions of vehicles every year. For more information, please visit www.adient.com.

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SOURCE Adient