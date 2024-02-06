Adient releases 2023 Sustainability Report

Document details Adient's progress toward its ESG goals, spotlights sustainable product innovations

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, today released its 2023 Sustainability Report showcasing the company's ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility and strong governance practices.

The comprehensive report, available at www.adient.com/sustainability, covers the company's most recent fiscal year and details Adient's ESG (environmental, social, governance) targets and accomplishments.

The report also spotlights some of Adient's recent sustainable product innovations such as the award-winning ProX IsoDynamic Seat and the EV-ready Pure Essential seat, which promotes product circularity by using just two primary eco-friendly material types: green steel and recyclable polyester.

"We remain committed to promoting sustainability in all areas of our business — from the products we make to the communities in which we operate," said Jerome Dorlack, Adient president and CEO. "By incorporating sustainable practices into our day-to-day operations, we are promoting the long-term success of our company and a more sustainable future for generations to come."

2023 Sustainability Report Highlights

Adient has reduced its global scope 1 and 2 absolute CO 2 e emissions by 34%* as of Sept. 30, 2023 (using 2019 as its base year). In fiscal year 2023, Adient announced it is targeting 2040 to achieve carbon neutrality at its manufacturing sites for scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions.

as of (using 2019 as its base year). In fiscal year 2023, Adient announced it is targeting to achieve at its manufacturing sites for scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions. As of Sept. 30, 2023 , 26% of Adient's total electricity consumption globally is attributable to renewable sources . Adient is targeting 2035 to be reliant on 100% renewable electricity at our manufacturing sites globally.

, . Adient is targeting to be reliant on at our manufacturing sites globally. Adient continued to develop sustainable products through a more circular approach to product design, development and production, including the award-winning ProX IsoDynamic Seat , the EV-ready Pure Essential seat , the cost-effective Smart Efficiency 2.0 seat and the Autonomous Elegance seat.

including the award-winning , the EV-ready , the cost-effective seat and the seat. In fiscal year 2023, Adient completed 1,336 continuous improvement projects at its locations globally that annually conserve: 7,394 metric tons of CO 2 e 52 million liters of water 21 kWh-equivalent of fuel 2,032 metric tons of waste 70 million kWh of energy

at its locations globally that annually conserve: Adient refreshed its Deforestation Policy in 2023 and released a new Natural Resources webpage: www.adient.com/natural-resources .

in 2023 and released a new Natural Resources webpage: . Adient updated its Ethics Policy (ethics.adient.com) in fiscal year 2023. The policy provides enhanced guidance to Adient's employees, suppliers and business partners.

in fiscal year 2023. The policy provides enhanced guidance to Adient's employees, suppliers and business partners. As a participant in the UN Global Compact, Adient remains committed to incorporating the Compact's core principles i nto its strategy, culture and operations.

nto its strategy, culture and operations. Adient has spent $8.7 billion with diverse-owned suppliers since October 2016 — more than $1 billion each year.

"Adient teams are creating a sustainable path for our business and future generations by incorporating sustainable concepts into daily roles and responsibilities — and by collaborating with our stakeholders, including employees, customers, suppliers, investors and communities," said Stephanie Marianos, Adient vice president of Global Sustainability. "I invite you to read our 2023 Sustainability Report to see inspiring examples of our teams in action."

Visit www.adient.com/sustainability to view and download Adient's full 2023 Sustainability Report.

* Within SBTi boundaries for scope 1 and 2 emissions. Scope 1 emissions are Adient's direct greenhouse gas emissions; and scope 2 refers to Adient's indirect greenhouse gas emissions associated with the purchase of electricity, steam, heat, or cooling.

About Adient:

Adient (NYSE: ADNT) is a global leader in automotive seating. With 70,000+ employees in 29 countries, Adient operates more than 200 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing — and into millions of vehicles every year. For more information, visit www.adient.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Adient has made statements in this document that are forward-looking and, therefore, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

