Adient releases its 2024 Sustainability Report

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, yesterday released its fiscal year 2024 Sustainability Report.

"Our 2024 Sustainability Report is a testament to Adient's pursuit of excellence in environmental stewardship, social responsibility and robust governance practices," said Jerome Dorlack, Adient president and CEO. "Our sustainability initiatives continue to support our objective to be a preeminent global supplier of automotive seating. The work detailed in this report is consistent and aligned with our business strategy."

Key Highlights from the 2024 Sustainability Report:

Environmental Achievements: Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Adient has achieved a 38% reduction in global scope 1 and 2 absolute greenhouse gas emissions 1 compared to the base year 2019, with a goal of achieving a 75% reduction by 2030





Adient has achieved a 38% reduction in global scope 1 and 2 absolute greenhouse gas emissions compared to the base year 2019, with a goal of achieving a 75% reduction by 2030 Renewable Energy: As of Sept. 30, 2024 , 29% of Adient's total electricity consumption globally is sourced from renewable energy





As of , 29% of Adient's total electricity consumption globally is sourced from renewable energy Deforestation and Water Management: In fiscal year 2024, the company completed a supply chain mapping project for key forest commodities and launched initiatives to improve water management, achieving a 7% year-over-year reduction in total water withdrawals





In fiscal year 2024, the company completed a supply chain mapping project for key forest commodities and launched initiatives to improve water management, achieving a 7% year-over-year reduction in total water withdrawals Sustainable Operations: Adient completed more than 1,500 continuous improvement projects in fiscal year 2024, resulting in significant annual savings, including 7,391 metric tons of CO 2 e2, 53,669 cubic meters of water, 8.8 million kWh-equivalent of fuel, 5,308 metric tons of waste, and 62 million kWh of energy



Social Responsibility: Employee Health, Safety, and Well-being : Adient maintains a health and safety management system certified to the ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety standard; 98% of manufacturing sites 3 are third-party audited and certified to the standard





: Adient maintains a health and safety management system certified to the ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety standard; 98% of manufacturing sites are third-party audited and certified to the standard Diversity and Inclusion: Adient recognizes the benefits of having a diverse workforce. The company also supports diverse suppliers, spending more than $9.6 billion with minority-owned, women-owned and veteran-owned businesses since becoming Adient in 2016





Adient recognizes the benefits of having a diverse workforce. The company also supports diverse suppliers, spending more than with minority-owned, women-owned and veteran-owned businesses since becoming Adient in 2016 Community Engagement: Adient's employees participated in numerous community outreach projects worldwide



Governance and Compliance: Limited Assurance: Adient's 2024 Sustainability Report includes verified data on key sustainability metrics, such as scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions, total energy consumption and total water withdrawal. These metrics have been assured by a third party, validating the accuracy and reliability of our reported data





Adient's 2024 Sustainability Report includes verified data on key sustainability metrics, such as scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions, total energy consumption and total water withdrawal. These metrics have been assured by a third party, validating the accuracy and reliability of our reported data Ethics and Integrity: In fiscal year 2024, 99% of Adient's global salaried workforce certified their compliance with the company's Ethics Policy





In fiscal year 2024, 99% of Adient's global salaried workforce certified their compliance with the company's Ethics Policy Supplier Management: Adient launched a Global Comprehensive Supplier Scorecard to monitor supplier performance in areas such as quality, delivery and sustainability. Additionally, Adient established a supplier Center of Excellence to enhance supplier compliance and risk management processes

"At Adient, sustainability is at the core of everything we do," said Stephanie Marianos, Adient executive vice president, global IT & business services and sustainability. "Our achievements in fiscal year 2024 reflect our dedication to reducing our environmental footprint and fostering a culture of inclusivity and ethical business practices. We are excited to build on this momentum and drive further positive change in the years to come."

The full Adient 2024 Sustainability Report is available at https://investors.adient.com/adient-sustainability-report

About Adient:

Adient (NYSE: ADNT) is a global leader in automotive seating. With approximately 70,000+ employees in 29 countries, Adient operates more than 200 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing — and into millions of vehicles every year. For more information on Adient, please visit www.adient.com.

ADNT-FN

_____________________________

1 Within Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) boundaries

2 Carbon dioxide equivalent

3 Total for manufacturing sites in serial production for 18+ months

SOURCE Adient