Adient to discuss Q3 fiscal 2019 financial results on August 6, 2019

PLYMOUTH, Mich., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, will host a call for financial analysts on August 6, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2019 financial results. The call will be hosted by Adient's president and chief executive officer, Douglas Del Grosso and executive vice president and chief financial officer, Jeff Stafeil.

A link to the live webcast of the call and presentation materials will be available on the Adient Investor Relations website (http://investors.adient.com/). A replay will be available at the same site.

To participate by telephone, please dial 800-779-1454 (U.S.) or 312-470-7220 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call and ask to be connected to the Adient conference call. The conference passcode is ADIENT.

About Adient:

Adient is a global leader in automotive seating. With 84,000 employees operating 214 manufacturing/assembly plants in 32 countries worldwide, we produce and deliver automotive seating for all vehicle classes and all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design all the way to engineering and manufacturing – and into more than 25 million vehicles every year.

ADNT-FN

SOURCE Adient

Related Links

http://www.adient.com

