Adient to present at the 2019 Barclays Global Automotive Conference

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, will present at the Barclays Global Automotive Conference in New York on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Adient's executive vice president and chief financial officer, Jeff Stafeil, and vice president of Seating Americas, Jerome Dorlack, are scheduled to present at 8:00 a.m., Eastern time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of the Adient website (https://investors.adient.com/).

Adient is a global leader in automotive seating. With 83,000 employees in 35 countries, Adient operates 220 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing – and into more than 23 million vehicles every year.

