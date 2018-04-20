PLYMOUTH, Mich., April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, will present at the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference in New York, NY. on Wednesday May 9, 2018. Adient's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, R. Bruce McDonald, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jeff Stafeil, and Executive Vice President of Seat Structures & Mechanisms Byron Foster are scheduled to present at 8:40 a.m. (ET). A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of the Adient website (http://investors.adient.com/).
About Adient:
Adient is a global leader in automotive seating. With 85,000 employees operating 238 manufacturing/assembly plants in 34 countries worldwide, we produce and deliver automotive seating for all vehicle classes and all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design all the way to engineering and manufacturing – and into more than 25 million vehicles every year.
ADNT-FN
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adient-to-present-at-the-wells-fargo-2018-industrials-conference-300633507.html
SOURCE Adient
Share this article