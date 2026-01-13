Adimab Records Another Year of Double-Digit Clinical Program Growth

– 11 New Clinical Programs in 2025 –

LEBANON, N.H., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adimab, LLC, the global leader in the discovery and engineering of fully human monoclonal and multispecific antibodies, today announced that 11 new programs entered clinical trials in 2025. These 11 programs bring the total number of partner programs that have entered clinical trials to 89, including six therapeutic products containing molecules discovered or optimized using the Adimab platform which have been authorized for commercial sale.

Partners with new clinical programs in 2025 include Abogen, GSK, iTeos, Innovent, Invivyd, Kelonia Therapeutics, and Triveni Bio, among others.

Adimab's latest partner program to receive approval is GSK's Exdensur (depemokimab), approved in the US for the treatment of severe asthma with an eosinophilic phenotype and in the UK and Japan for two indications: (severe) asthma and CRSwNP.

Other commercial products containing molecules from Adimab include:

Innovent's TYVYT ® (sintilimab injection), a PD1 program approved in China for the treatment of multiple cancers.

(sintilimab injection), a PD1 program approved in China for the treatment of multiple cancers. Innovent's SINTBILO ® (tafolecimab injection), a PCSK9 program approved in China for the treatment of adult patients with primary hypercholesterolemia and mixed dyslipidemia.

(tafolecimab injection), a PCSK9 program approved in China for the treatment of adult patients with primary hypercholesterolemia and mixed dyslipidemia. IASO Bio's FUCASO ® (equecabtagene autoleucel), a BCMA CAR-T program approved in China for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma.

(equecabtagene autoleucel), a BCMA CAR-T program approved in China for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma. Invivyd's PEMGARDA™ (pemivibart), a SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody authorized for prophylactic emergency use in the United States to prevent COVID-19 infection.

Sun Pharma's UNLOXCYT™ (cosibelimab), a PD-L1 program approved in the United States for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

There are numerous additional Adimab-associated programs that are currently in pivotal Phase II or Phase III clinical trials.

"We are awed by the incredible work our partners do in developing these molecules and bringing them to market to benefit patients around the world, and it is gratifying to realize that we have played a role in that process," said Philip T. Chase, Chief Executive Officer of Adimab. "Our success is dependent upon our partners having the expertise, capital, and perseverance to navigate all of the challenges of drug development and we applaud them for it."

"This first wave of approvals generating revenue for Adimab Royalty Company (ARC), is exactly what we envisioned when we created this structure in 2024," said Ryan McGovern, Chief Financial Officer of Adimab. "By housing royalties from nearly 500 completed Adimab therapeutic programs in a distinct business unit, we've given shareholders—current and future—the flexibility to participate in the compounding value of our royalty portfolio, our profitable operating company, or both."

Adimab partners have exercised more than 125 commercial licenses to option rights to advance programs into clinical development. In 2025, 10 partners exercised commercial options including Bambusa, Biogen, Ikaika, Meiji Seika Pharma, Montis Biosciences, Novartis, SixPeaks Bio, and Werewolf, among others.

Technologies

Antibody Discovery: Adimab discovers therapeutic antibodies in IgG and VHH formats through its proprietary yeast-based technology. Adimab can utilize its fully human synthetic diversity as well as additional diversities from in vivo sources. Antibodies from the Adimab platform have exquisite specificity and are utilized in a variety of modalities, including monoclonal and multispecific formats, CAR-Ts, ADCs, and more.

Engineering: Adimab has developed and refined its engineering capabilities over thousands of lead antibody optimization efforts. The process starts with one or more partner-selected lead antibodies with the goal of optimizing potency, specificity, and/or developability. In addition to Adimab-discovered antibodies, engineered antibodies can originate from outside sources, typically to fix undesirable properties of antibodies from in vivo and phage-based technologies. Adimab also applies its engineering expertise to cytokines, TCRs, and other proteins.

Multispecifics: Adimab has extensive bispecific and multispecific know-how and capabilities, including proprietary solutions for both Fc (HC:HC) and Fab (HC:LC) heterodimerization, to allow for the generation of numerous bispecific and multispecific product designs with excellent developability properties. More than 20 partners are using the heterodimerization mutation sets, either through Funded Discovery projects at Adimab or in their own labs, without restriction. Additionally, Adimab can perform common light chain and fragment-based discovery and engineering necessary for certain partner-desired formats.

T Cell Engagers: Adimab has a highly characterized suite of functional and diverse CD3 and CD28 antibodies (both IgG and VHH binders) to generate bi- and multispecific T cell engagers. Adimab has partnered this program non-exclusively with more than 25 partners to date. Recently, anti-TCR HCAbs have been added to this toolkit and are available for licensing.

Complex Targets: Certain membrane-obligate proteins (e.g., GPCRs and ion channels) are often poorly behaved outside their native membrane environment. For these targets, Adimab has developed proprietary in vitro and in vivo discovery workflows that rely solely on the target being expressed in its native membrane and without the need for antigen mimetics. These workflows have been employed numerous times to generate initial panels of functional and specific antibodies to classically difficult targets, which are then further engineered with the yeast platform into robust therapeutic candidates.

About Adimab

Adimab is the leading provider of therapeutic antibody discovery and engineering technologies. Our suite of technologies includes naïve discovery from synthetic libraries in yeast or B cells (mice, llamas, and humans), antibody engineering and optimization, bi- and multispecific antibody engineering, and a portfolio of proprietary CD3 and CD28 antibodies with complementary heterodimerization mutations that are licensed non-exclusively for bi- and multispecific applications. Adimab focuses solely on its partners and not on developing an internal product pipeline. Since 2009, Adimab has partnered with over 140 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, generating more than 650 therapeutic programs, 89 clinical programs, and 6 approved products. The Adimab technology has been transferred and implemented at GSK, Biogen, Novo Nordisk, Merck, Lilly, and Takeda. Funded discovery partners include leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Alnylam, Bristol Myers Squibb, Innovent, Novartis, Regeneron, Vertex, and others. Adimab has also partnered with many early-stage venture-backed companies, including Dragonfly, NextPoint Therapeutics, Santa Ana Bio, Tizona, Kelonia Therapeutics, and others, as well as mid-size public biopharmaceutical companies such as Alector, Cullinan Therapeutics, Scholar Rock, and others.

Adimab's integrated antibody discovery and engineering platform provides unprecedented speed from antigen to purified, full-length human IgGs. Adimab offers fundamental advantages by delivering diverse panels of therapeutically relevant antibodies that meet the most demanding standards for affinity, epitope coverage, species cross-reactivity, and developability. Adimab enables its partners to rapidly expand their biologics pipelines through a broad spectrum of technology access arrangements. For more information, visit https://adimab.com.

