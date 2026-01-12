Adimab Reports Strong Partnering Year for 2025

– 23 Overall Partnerships in 2025 –

– 75 New Programs Added in 2025 –

– 50 Milestones Achieved in 2025 –

– Generated More Than 650 Total Therapeutic Programs to Date –

LEBANON, N.H., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adimab, LLC, the global leader in the discovery and engineering of fully human monoclonal and multispecific antibodies, today announced that it entered into partnership agreements with 23 companies in 2025. In addition, Adimab achieved 50 technical and development milestones across numerous collaborations.

Since 2009, Adimab has partnered with over 140 companies to discover therapeutic drug candidates. New alliances for 2025 include collaborations with Central Therapeutics, Enara Bio, Onco3R, Roivant, Variant Bio, and Triptych, among others. In addition, Adimab expanded its collaborations with 12 partners, including Alnylam, 3T Biosciences, Compugen, Cullinan Therapeutics, Lilly, Regeneron, RedRidge, and Therini, among others.

In 2025, Adimab and its partners initiated discovery on 75 new therapeutic programs, bringing the total number of royalty-bearing programs commenced to more than 650. Many partners retain the contractual rights to initiate additional royalty-bearing programs with Adimab in the future.

"We continue to distinguish ourselves by providing solutions for our partners that others cannot," said Guy Van Meter, Chief Business Officer of Adimab. "Our offerings in the multispecific space, from plug-and-play T cell engagers to heterodimerization solutions enabling virtually any format, make that clear. We are significantly differentiated from other providers, in the TCR space as well as our work on GPCRs and blood-brain barrier transport, and the list goes on."

"Adimab's continued success is driven by our ongoing reinvestment in expanding our capabilities," observed Philip T. Chase, Chief Executive Officer of Adimab. "Sophisticated partners seek us out because our technology and expertise can help create best-in-class molecules, so we constantly stay at the cutting edge of the technology space to meet their needs."

Technologies

Antibody Discovery: Adimab discovers therapeutic antibodies in IgG and VHH formats through its proprietary yeast-based technology. Adimab can utilize its fully human synthetic diversity as well as additional diversities from in vivo sources. Antibodies from the Adimab platform have exquisite specificity and are utilized in a variety of modalities, including monoclonal and multispecific formats, CAR-Ts, ADCs, and more.

Engineering: Adimab has developed and refined its engineering capabilities over thousands of lead antibody optimization efforts. The process starts with one or more partner-selected lead antibodies with the goal of optimizing potency, specificity, and/or developability. In addition to Adimab-discovered antibodies, engineered antibodies can originate from outside sources, typically to fix undesirable properties of antibodies from in vivo and phage-based technologies. Adimab also applies its engineering expertise to cytokines, TCRs, and other proteins.

Multispecifics: Adimab has extensive bispecific and multispecific know-how and capabilities, including proprietary solutions for both Fc (HC:HC) and Fab (HC:LC) heterodimerization, to allow for the generation of numerous bispecific and multispecific product designs with excellent developability properties. More than 20 partners are using the heterodimerization mutation sets, either through Funded Discovery projects at Adimab or in their own labs, without restriction. Additionally, Adimab can perform common light chain and fragment-based discovery and engineering necessary for certain partner-desired formats.

T Cell Engagers: Adimab has a highly characterized suite of functional and diverse CD3 and CD28 antibodies (both IgG and VHH binders) to generate bi- and multispecific T cell engagers. Adimab has partnered this program non-exclusively with more than 25 partners to date. Recently, anti-TCR HCAbs have been added to this toolkit and are available for licensing.

Complex Targets: Certain membrane-obligate proteins (e.g., GPCRs and ion channels) are often poorly behaved outside their native membrane environment. For these targets, Adimab has developed proprietary in vitro and in vivo discovery workflows that rely solely on the target being expressed in its native membrane and without the need for antigen mimetics. These workflows have been employed numerous times to generate initial panels of functional and specific antibodies to classically difficult targets, which are then further engineered with the yeast platform into robust therapeutic candidates.

About Adimab

Adimab is the leading provider of therapeutic antibody discovery and engineering technologies. Our suite of technologies includes naïve discovery from synthetic libraries in yeast or B cells (mice, llamas, and humans), antibody engineering and optimization, bi- and multispecific antibody engineering, and a portfolio of proprietary CD3 and CD28 antibodies with complementary heterodimerization mutations that are licensed non-exclusively for bi- and multispecific applications. Adimab focuses solely on its partners and not on developing an internal product pipeline. Since 2009, Adimab has partnered with over 140 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, generating more than 650 therapeutic programs, 89 clinical programs, and 6 approved products. The Adimab technology has been transferred and implemented at GSK, Biogen, Novo Nordisk, Merck, Lilly, and Takeda. Funded discovery partners include leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Alnylam, Bristol Myers Squibb, Innovent, Novartis, Regeneron, Vertex, and others. Adimab has also partnered with many early-stage venture-backed companies, including Dragonfly, NextPoint Therapeutics, Santa Ana Bio, Tizona, Kelonia Therapeutics, and others, as well as mid-size public biopharmaceutical companies such as Alector, Cullinan Therapeutics, Scholar Rock, and others.

Adimab's integrated antibody discovery and engineering platform provides unprecedented speed from antigen to purified, full-length human IgGs. Adimab offers fundamental advantages by delivering diverse panels of therapeutically relevant antibodies that meet the most demanding standards for affinity, epitope coverage, species cross-reactivity, and developability. Adimab enables its partners to rapidly expand their biologics pipelines through a broad spectrum of technology access arrangements. For more information, visit https://adimab.com.

