Adiso Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Srikar Guntaka, M.D., as Medical Director

CONCORD, Mass., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adiso Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to creating medicines that treat inflammatory diseases and improve the lives of patients and their families, has appointed Srikar Guntaka, M.D., as its Medical Director. In the newly created role, Dr. Guntaka will leverage his decade of medical affairs and clinical development experience to help Adiso progress its pipeline of novel, differentiated therapies for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. Most recently Dr. Srikar served as Medical Director, Clinical Development lead at Mirum Pharmaceuticals leading all aspects of global development for multiple indications of volixibat in adults.

"We are excited to welcome Srikar during this critical period for the company and our pipeline," said Adiso CEO Scott Megaffin. "His therapeutic expertise in immunology and gastrointestinal diseases as well as his ability to execute later stage trials align well with our objective to advance ADS051 for ulcerative colitis and build on the excellent preclinical work for ADS032, a dual NLRP3/NLRP1 inflammasome inhibitor."

"I am delighted to join Adiso, a dynamic company making significant progress in the advancement of locally acting multimodal therapies for inflammatory disease, that are more effective and potentially far less immunosuppressive than those currently available," said Dr. Guntaka. "The company's mission is centered on really listening to patients to improve their lives and those of their family members and this resonated with me as a healthcare provider."

Dr. Guntaka has extensive experience in developing therapeutics for inflammatory diseases. Prior to Adiso and Mirum, he was Associate Medical Director, Gastroenterology (US Medical Affairs) at Abbvie where he provided strategic and operational input into core medical affairs activities. Before that, Dr. Guntaka was Sr. Manager, Clinical Development (LS&O) at Baxter Healthcare where he collaborated with medical affairs, pharmacovigilance, regulatory affairs and commercial organizations to drive clinical development programs. In addition, Dr. Guntaka is a published author of numerous papers and presentations. He received his M.D. from Sri Ramachandra Medical College & Research Institute.

About Adiso:

Adiso is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients and their families by creating new medicines to treat inflammatory diseases. This dedication is epitomized by our lead clinical candidates, ADS051, an oral, gut-restricted modulator of neutrophil trafficking and activation for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; ADS032, a dual NLRP3/NLRP1 inflammasome inhibitor initially being developed for inflammatory diseases of the lung; and ADS024, an oral single strain live biotherapeutic product (SS-LBP) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and prevention of C. difficile recurrence. Adiso has built these development programs upon a rich history of institutional and academic collaboration, including the University College Cork, Ireland, the APC Microbiome Institute, the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School, the Hudson Institute of Medical Sciences Centre for Innate Immunity and Infectious Diseases in Australia and the University of Edinburgh Centre for Inflammation Research. For more information, please visit www.adisotx.com or our LinkedIn page.

