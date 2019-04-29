Adisseo and Kemin Announce Joint Decision to Not Renew Existing Ruminant Distribution Agreement

ANTONY, France and HERENTALS, Belgium, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Adisseo and Kemin have announced the decision to not renew their distribution agreement involving the Smartamine®, MetaSmart® and Microvit® A Supra Ruminant products in EMEA, beyond its current term – which ends on December 31, 2019.

Since 2006, Kemin and Adisseo have worked together to successfully grow awareness in the industry about amino acid balancing and its benefits for dairy nutrition including:

Allowing dairy farmers to extract full value from the ration they feed their cows, while often reducing the cost of the ration.

Improving performance visible through greater milk yields, milk protein and milk fat contents.

Demonstrating that methionine reduces metabolic-related health issues, such as ketosis, during the transition phase around calving.

Stimulating better breed backs, more full-term pregnancies and shorter calving intervals in the field of reproduction.

Reducing nitrogen excretion and the environmental impact of dairy production.

"I want to thank Kemin for our successful and close cooperation these past 13 years to raise awareness on amino acids and its contribution to improving dairy nutrition in the EMEA region," said Jean-Marc Dublanc, CEO of Adisseo. "Moving forward, by strengthening our leadership on methionine, Adisseo's ambition is to accelerate the development of its specialty business globally. In Europe and the Middle East and Africa regions, it will be the future mission of our fully dedicated and specialized team."

Stefaan Van Dyck, President of Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health, EMENA stated, "For more than a decade, we worked jointly with Adisseo towards developing a successful methionine business. To achieve this, we combined the Kemin strong sales development with Adisseo's R&D strengths. Going forward, Kemin will focus on further extending its ruminant portfolio in order to offer a full-range of nutritional solutions for a sustainable and profitable dairy production."

The end of the agreement will be effective on December 31, 2019. Until that date, Kemin remains the exclusive distributor of Adisseo products Smartamine®, MetaSmart® and Microvit® A Supra 1000 Ruminant for the EAME region.

About Adisseo

Adisseo is one of the world's leading experts in feed additives. The group relies on its 10 research centers and its production sites based in Europe, USA and China to design, produce and market nutritional solutions for sustainable animal feed.

With more than 2,200 employees, it serves around 3,900 customers in over 110 different countries through its global distribution network.

Adisseo is one of the main subsidiaries of China National BlueStar, leader in the Chinese chemical industry with nearly 21,500 employees and a turnover of 8.2 billion euros. Adisseo is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Adisseo Corporate website: www.adisseo.com

About Kemin

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer with a focus on improving the quality of life for more than 3.8 billion people every day with over 500 specialty ingredients made for the human and animal health, aquaculture, pet food, nutraceutical, food technology, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

Media Contacts:

Adisseo

Jean Lecourt – jean.lecourt@adisseo.com

Kemin Industries

Lauren M.G. Burt, Worldwide Communications Manager, lauren.burt@kemin.com, +1 (515) 559-5589

SOURCE Kemin Industries

Related Links

http://kemin.com

